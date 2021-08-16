Thyme Hill was the length of Paisley Park’s neck away from going unbeaten last season, but he missed the Cheltenham Festival because of a minor setback.

Hobbs has decided to look at the Grade One race on November 6, won by the likes of Reve De Sivola, Zarkandar and Thousand Stars in recent years, because of the huge prize fund on offer, with more than €150,000 to the winner.

“Things have started well this season, and we’re still thinking of Auteuil for Thyme Hill,” said Hobbs.

“The prize money is so much better, and it gives us a longer gap before the Long Walk (at Ascot on December 18).

“It’s over three miles, and I’m presuming it will be wet. It’s in a fortnight, so that’s what we’re thinking – it’s a lot of money and a good option.”