Philip Hobbs on Thomas Mor ahead of the Reynoldstown Chase at Ascot

Thomas Mor has managed only one more start under Rules than he has years on his back but the talented nine-year-old is a smart performer when his health allows and has been installed as the 4/5 favourite by both Sky Bet and Paddy Power for the Injured Jockeys Fund Ambassadors Programme Reynoldstown Novices' Chase.

Thomas Mor made a bright start to his career for David Pipe, winning three times and finishing a close sixth in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. That proved to be his final start for the stable and for almost two years as a tendon injury kept him on the sidelines.

Thomas Mor returned to hurdles on Boxing Day 2024, winning at Wincanton, but ran only twice more that season. Switching to chasing he's proved that he retains his ability, winning at Ascot over two miles and five furlongs on his seasonal bow before finishing second to Kitzbuhel over three miles in the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton.

As a result, Thomas Mor is rated 10 lb clear of his nearest rival in Saturday's Grade 2 - although he will have to carry a 3 lb penalty - and Hobbs, who trains in partnership with Johnson White - is looking forward to a big run.

"He stays extremely well and I would have thought the course at Ascot should suit him better as it's more of a galloping track," he told Sky Sports Racing.

"He probably needs to go right-handed, he's just got an inclination to go right a bit, but he's a horse with loads of ability.

"We need to be very careful with him but we're going to have soft ground on Saturday so that will be fine. It was a concern even running him [at Kempton] and I'm sure he's a better horse with some more cut in the ground. Not too many entries and hopefully he'll have a very good chance."

A preference for racing right-handed limits options for Thomas Mor to some extent but Hobbs is already looking forward to a tilt at a big prize later this year.

"He's not a young horse anymore, having said that I suppose the obvious race you'd be looking at next season would be the King George being at Kempton and right-handed," he added.