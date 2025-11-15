Phil Turner reflects on the mares that stole the show on Paddy Power Gold Cup day at Cheltenham

Timeform's Phil Turner on July Flower and Panic Attack as the mares lit up a gloomy Cheltenham on Paddy Power Gold Cup day.

Storm Claudia would have held no fears for the redoubtable mare Anaglogs Daughter, a fearless front runner who made light of rain-drenched conditions when running away with the 1980 Arkle Chase, winning hard held by 20 lengths and 25 lengths – a performance which would have been good enough to win that year’s Queen Mother Champion Chase. She developed into an outstanding chaser over a wide variety of trips, particularly when the mud was flying, and her peak rating of 171 remains the highest for a chaser of her sex in Timeform history.

Anaglogs Daughter 1980 Arkle at Cheltenham

Fittingly it was a pair of mares who were the star performers on the Saturday of Cheltenham’s Open Meeting, which had to survive a morning inspection due to Claudia’s handiwork over the previous 24 hours. Panic Attack(c143+) will understandably grab the bulk of the headlines for landing the big race, but July Flower (c146p) is arguably the more interesting of the pair with regards to next March. Her length-and-a-half defeat of Be Aware (c151) in this afternoon’s Paddy Power Arkle Trial reads extremely well on the clock, the pair putting their previous chasing experience to good use as they pulled 10 lengths clear of Champion Hurdle runner-up Burdett Road (c136p), who was making his debut over the larger obstacles. A classy import from France, July Flower was having only her fifth start for Henry de Bromhead, a trainer whose runners regularly improve for the switch to chasing.

July Flower lands the Arkle Trial

Indeed, her new Timeform rating of 146p puts her at the top of this season’s two-mile novice chasers so far when her 7 lb mares allowance is taken into account. Anaglogs Daughter, of course, had no such help when taking on the boys during her day and there are grounds for thinking that modern connections of above-average mares aren’t making full use of that weight pull. Only 25 mares have contested the Arkle Chase since Anaglogs Daughter’s rout back in 1980, whilst the introduction of the Mrs Paddy Power Mares Chase to the Cheltenham Festival roster in 2021 means even fewer are likely to head for the two-mile option from now on. Another de Bromhead-trained mare Put The Kettle On landed the same Trial back in 2019 en route to winning at Cheltenham the following Spring, in the process becoming the only mare to win the Arkle since Anaglogs Daughter – Put The Kettle On, of course, also exploited the generous sex allowance when becoming the only female winner of the Queen Mother Champion Chase 12 months later. July Flower has already posted a higher level of than both Put The Kettle On and fellow mare Only By Night (narrow second in last season’s Arkle) at the same stage of their novice chase campaigns, with today’s fluent display suggesting there could be even better to come.

Timeform’s leading novice chasers of 2025/26 Gold Dancer - 157p Western Fold - 154 July Flower - 153p* Blizzard of Oz - 152 Be Aware - 151 Diva Luna - 149p* Spanish Harlem - 149 Romeo Coolio - 148p Rocky’s Diamond - 148p Taponthego - 147p (* including mares allowance)