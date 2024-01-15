Peter Marsh Handicap Chase preview: Royale Pagaille seeks record third straight success at Haydock

Jockey Charlie Deutsch feels a record-breaking third victory for Royale Pagaille in the Sky Bet Peter Marsh Handicap Chase at Haydock on Saturday would be up there with his breakthrough Grade 1 victory at the track in this season’s Betfair Chase.

The Venetia Williams-trained 10-year-old made it four wins from five appearances at the Merseyside track in November when accounting for his three rivals to gain a deserved first success at the top level. Having been forced to miss an outing in last month’s Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton with a sore foot, the gelded son of Blue Bresil will now bid to follow up his 2021 and 2022 victories in the extended three miles and one furlong Grade 2 contest. And despite Royale Pagaille racing off a joint career-high mark of 166 in the £100,000 Premier Handicap, the rider is optimistic regarding his chances of securing a place in the record books. Deutsch said: “I’ve not sat on him since the last day I rode him, but every day from what I see on the gallops he looks good and well. I’m looking forward to getting back on board him again. “You would have to be optimistic about his chances if the meeting is on as we know he likes the track and hopefully he is in the same form as he was in the Betfair Chase. “This will still be a test and take a bit of winning so he needs to be in good form as he is going to be giving a lot of weight away. “I’d be very surprised at his age if he gets better again, but although it is easy to say now he has won his Grade One, but on Betfair Chase Day he definitely felt at his best. “It would be great if he could win this for a third time, and it would be a similar performance to his one in the Betfair Chase as it takes a very good horse to carry that sort of weight to victory.”

