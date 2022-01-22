Trainer Richard Hobson believes Haydock Park “brings the best out” of Lord Du Mesnil, who is bidding to complete a unique four-timer of staying chase victories at the track in the Grade Two Peter Marsh Handicap Chase on Saturday

The extended 3m 1f contest, a limited handicap, has attracted an excellent 17 entries on a card which will be offering a record amount of prize money for that specific fixture – £294,000 up from £250,000 in 2020 - and also features the Grade Two Unibet New One Hurdle and Grade Two Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle. Nine year old Lord Du Mesnil boasts an impressive record at Haydock Park, with three wins from four starts at the Merseyside course to date. And victory on Saturday would seal the unique feat of winning each of Haydock Park’s four valuable staying handicap chases - having already won each of the Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase (2019), The Last Fling Handicap Chase (2019) and the William Hill Grand National Trial Handicap Chase (2021). He was runner-up in the 2020 Grand National Trial on his only other start at Haydock Park. Lord Du Mesnil returned to form with a gallant effort to finish second in the Grade Three Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day and while he also holds an entry at Lingfield Park his trainer Richard Hobson has revealed that the nine year old is likely to head back to his happy hunting ground in the north west.

His potential rivals there include the talented Venetia Williams-trained Royal Pagaille, and Hobson said: “He’s likely to go to Haydock. He’s come out of his Wetherby run really well and has been given plenty of time to recover from that. His fitness has peaked, so we’re just hoping it doesn’t dry out too much really. “It was a fantastic run there off top weight. It was a real gruelling display from him with such a big weight on his back and he was coming back again at the end. We’re looking forward to the weekend and if we do go to Haydock the 163-rated Royal Pagaille would keep the weight down for us with a rating of 152. “It would be nice to do the four-timer, I don’t think anybody has done it in its current guise! He just loves Haydock, he’s really at ease with his action there and it’s all about having one speed where he can go in his conditions and keep it up – so the track brings the best out of him.” Hobson revealed that Lord Du Mesnil also has next month’s William Hill Grand National on his radar, but added that the son of Saint Des Saints would be unlikely to head to the big race in Aintree unless the ground was particularly testing – having been pulled-up in the race last April. He said: “I wouldn’t think the Grand National would be on his radar this year. We’re looking at the Trial at Haydock and he just needs his conditions. He’ll probably get an entry in-case there’s a monsoon but once you’re committed it’s hard to pull them out as you’ve got people betting on them ante-post and things. The race has been soft once in around 10 years or so and he wants Red Marauder conditions – the drainage is too good for that now.”