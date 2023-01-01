“We think he jumped very well on the day and we’re very excited about getting him ready for Aintree.”

“He’s come out of the race really well and we’re aiming him at the English National now.

“He ran a great race under the weight he carried, we were thrilled with him,” he said.

Fahey reports the bay, who has already won the Troytown Chase and the Munster National this term, to be well following his exertions, which will pave the way to a bid for the Grand National at Aintree come April.

Peter Fahey’s nine-year-old shouldered top-weight of 12st around Chepstow, under which he finished a gallant third when ridden by Aidan Coleman.

Fahey is yet to plot a specific route to Aintree and will decide as the season progresses if another run is due before The Big Dog heads to Liverpool.

“We’ll know nearer the time whether he’ll run before or not, we’ll see how he is over the next month or six weeks but our aim is now the National,” he said.

“I think he has the right credentials for it, we’re looking forward to it and the owners really are as well.”

Fahey also has a big spring target for the promising Visionarian, who was an impressive second to Saint Roi on day one of the Christmas Festival at Leopardstown.

The performance is the latest in the seven-year-old’s ascendant chasing career, which will now head in the direction of the Cheltenham Festival – possibly via the Dublin Racing Festival.

Fahey said: “He put up a very good performance.

“We’ll probably consider keeping him in graded company with that run, whether we go to the Dublin Racing Festival or not, but he’ll be aimed at the Arkle at Cheltenham.”

