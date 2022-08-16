Peter Chapple-Hyam hopes Defence Of Fort can enhance his Classic credentials in the Fasig-Tipton Night Of The Stars Solario Stakes at Sandown Park on Saturday after impressing with a perfect piece of work during a racecourse gallop at Newmarket.

The son of Starspangledbanner, who was picked up for just £19,000 at the Tattersalls Ireland September yearling sale, will bid to follow up his impressive debut success at Ascot last month when putting his unbeaten record on the line in the Group Three contest. Although Defence Of Fort is one of the least experienced among the 11 entries received for the seven-furlong prize, Chapple-Hyam is optimistic regarding his colt’s chances after watching him impress in a piece of work at the July Course on Friday. Chapple-Hyam said: “We were going to go to York for the Acomb but we decided to come here instead. The horse really wants a mile and York is a very fast seven furlongs and he will just get taken off his feet early on, so we thought it best to go to Sandown where it is a stiff mile. He worked over seven furlongs with a lead horse on the July Course on Friday. The ground was a bit on the slow side as they had just watered it but everything went perfectly.”

While delighted by the four and three-quarter length winning margin Defence Of Fort recorded on his debut, Chapple-Hyam claims he was not surprised to see him run well first time out. He added: “It did surprise me the way he won but I did think he would go very close. He is a nice horse and he had worked well beforehand when I took him up to the watered gallop in Newmarket. He had done everything right going into the race. You couldn’t have been anything but impressed by the way he won.” Over the years Chapple-Hyam has secured many bargain buys including dual Group One winner Dutch Art who he picked up for just 16,000 Guineas. Although Defence Of Fort has a long way to go to live up to that status, Chapple-Hyam admits he was taken by him the moment he saw him. He added: “When I saw him it was just the way he walked was what I liked about him and I’ve been quite lucky buying horses over the years. This one was £19,000, which was just a bit more than Dutch Art cost. He could prove to be a bargain buy but let’s see if he is a good horse first.”

