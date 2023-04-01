Migration came from last to first to give jockey Benoit De La Sayette a second win in the Pertemps Network Lincoln at Doncaster.
Successful aboard Haqeeqy in 2021, the apprentice was the coolest man on Town Moor as he bided his time aboard the 18/1 chance before bringing him with a late charge by the stands' rail.
Awaal (9/2) had just taken the measure of the strong-travelling Baradar (9/1) inside the final furlong when the winner appeared on the scene and had no answers as Migration swept by to score by a length-and-a-quarter.
Majestic (25/1) and the hard-pulling 4/1 favourite Al Mubhir filled the frame.
The winning rider told ITV Racing: "He's an unbelievable horse, especially to carry that weight on that ground. He likes to come off the pace and has such good form. He was unlucky in the Balmoral, never finding a gap, he did today and I'm so pleased for him."
Trainer David Menuisier added: "He's always been a great horse and has had his issues. I felt today we had him spot on and he loved the ground. I said to Benoit you have to wait, wait, wait and when you think it's time to go wait some more. Then you go and that's what he did.
"Patience is the key to racing. We've come from nothing and are having a bit of success and it's all down to patience and having a bit of expertise."
Joint-trainer Simon Crisford said of the runner-up Awaal: “He’s run really well, I’m very happy with him. We’ve got a lovely horse for the rest of the season ahead of us and he likes that ground. It’s the name of the game and you’ve got to take it (defeat) on the chin. We might step him up in distance.”
Of the third-placed Baradar, trainer George Boughey said: “I’m very happy, he’s run a big race and I think seven furlongs is his ideal trip. He bolted up here over seven on this ground. Kevin (Stott) said he just didn’t quite see it out as well as possibly stouter-bred horses.”
