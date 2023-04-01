Migration came from last to first to give jockey Benoit De La Sayette a second win in the Pertemps Network Lincoln at Doncaster.

Successful aboard Haqeeqy in 2021, the apprentice was the coolest man on Town Moor as he bided his time aboard the 18/1 chance before bringing him with a late charge by the stands' rail. Awaal (9/2) had just taken the measure of the strong-travelling Baradar (9/1) inside the final furlong when the winner appeared on the scene and had no answers as Migration swept by to score by a length-and-a-quarter. Majestic (25/1) and the hard-pulling 4/1 favourite Al Mubhir filled the frame.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The winning rider told ITV Racing: "He's an unbelievable horse, especially to carry that weight on that ground. He likes to come off the pace and has such good form. He was unlucky in the Balmoral, never finding a gap, he did today and I'm so pleased for him." Trainer David Menuisier added: "He's always been a great horse and has had his issues. I felt today we had him spot on and he loved the ground. I said to Benoit you have to wait, wait, wait and when you think it's time to go wait some more. Then you go and that's what he did. "Patience is the key to racing. We've come from nothing and are having a bit of success and it's all down to patience and having a bit of expertise."

Benoit De La Sayette celebrates on Migration