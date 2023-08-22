Pertemps Network Irish Oaks: Savethelastdance and Bluestocking clash

Irish Oaks one-two Savethelastdance and Bluestocking square off in Thursday's Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks at York.

Curragh heroine Savethelastdance is joined in the line-up by her stable-mate Warm Heart, the Ribblesdale winner. Their trainer Aidan O’Brien has already won the race six times, but the pair face strong opposition in the £500,000 Group 1, which is part of the British Champions Series. Bluestocking, who was having only her fourth race when second in the Irish Oaks, heads her rivals, with trainer Ralph Beckett reporting that she is “showing all the right signs.” The filly looked the winner at The Curragh when making headway on the outside past a toiling Savethelastdance to lead well inside the final furlong, only for Ryan Moore to conjure a remarkable late run from the winner which took her to the front near the line. O’Brien believes Savethelastdance would have benefitted from a stronger early gallop, while Beckett made no excuses for Bluestocking, but the margin was only half a length and this is another day. Beckett said: “Bluestocking worked well on Friday and we are happy to go. It’s the right spot for her, and at her level there aren’t many alternatives, as she’s Group 1 placed and so not eligible for the Galtres.

“I was thrilled with her at The Curragh, where everything went right and she just got caught. That was only her fourth race, and she’s improved every time, so it’s possible she’ll improve again, but I don’t know how much more we might see at this level I don’t know. It’s a deep renewal, but I’m really hopeful.” Roger Varian’s recent Qatar Nassau Stakes winner Al Husn is prominent in the betting too. She is stepping into the unknown over this longer trip, but with a Group 1 safely in the bag already there is little to lose and plenty to gain. It’s a big opportunity for David Egan, who takes over from the suspended Jim Crowley. Angus Gold, racing manager of owners Shadwell Estates, said: “We wanted everything to be right and the question was always whether this would come too soon after the Nassau, but she did a bit of work last Thursday and everyone is happy with her. “We are very lucky that she’s got a Group 1 on the board already, so we don’t have to chase one, and running here instead of in last Sunday’s Prix Jean Romanet gives her an extra four days. “She hasn’t run over this trip before, and nobody has ever said to me that they think she wants further, but she’s so tough and it’s obviously a lovely race. With Sheikha Hissa due to be at York we are keen to run.” Karl Burke’s Poptronic is one of two Lancashire Oaks winners in the field, and she is joined by her younger stable-mate Novokai, who was second here in the Musidora Stakes. Burke said: “It’s a very hot renewal but both fillies deserve to take their chance. Poptronic is a very strong stayer and she was very good when beating Sea Silk Road in the Lancashire Oaks, so I’d be very hopeful that she can run into a place at least. “She ran in the Yorkshire Oaks a year ago, and although she finished last she was only beaten around ten lengths by the Arc winner, heavily eased down. If anything, that gave us the encouragement to carry on with her from three to four. Whether she can win a Group 1 as strong as this I don’t know but she’s certainly capable of placing in one.”