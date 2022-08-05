Pertemps has extended its sponsorship of the Pertemps Network Final at the Cheltenham Festival for a further three years, while there are changes to the qualification criteria.

Having first supported the three-mile handicap hurdle back in 2002, Pertemps has now extended its sponsorship of the race until 2025. From 2023 onwards there will be a change to qualification criteria for the Pertemps Network Final. Horses must now finish in the first four in any of the scheduled qualifiers to be eligible to run (rather than the first six as was previously the case). The number of qualifying races remains unchanged, with 20 qualifiers scheduled from November to February at venues across the UK, as well as in France and Ireland.

Highlights during Pertemps’ sponsorship so far include the dual winners Buena Vista (2010, 2011) and Sire du Berlais (2019 and 2020), while Delta Work (2018) and Presenting Percy (2017) both went on to enjoy Grade One success over fences. Six of the last seven winners have been trained in Ireland, although their stranglehold on the race was broken in 2022 by Third Wind, who became the first Festival success in 20 years for trainer Hughie Morrison when triumphant at odds of 25/1.