Impose Toi is ready to pounce on Strong Leader

Pertemps Network Cleeve Hurdle runners and latest odds

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon January 19, 2026 · 3h ago

Impose Toi could bid to underline his status as the leading staying hurdler in Britain in Saturday’s Pertemps Network Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Nicky Henderson’s charge has won all three starts this term and is set to renew rivalry with Strong Leader who he beat in both the Coral Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury and the Howden Long Walk at Ascot.

Strong Leader's trainer Olly Murphy said: "He’s really really well and we look forward to going back to Cheltenham even though his form there hasn’t been as good as elsewhere - although we did say the same about Ascot."

Henderson could also run Long Walk fifth Doddiethegreat, while Theleme, impressive winner of a Grade One at Auteuil when last seen in November 2023, could represent France while Gordon Elliott has entered Maxxum.

Nurse Susan is the sole entry for the Skeltons.

