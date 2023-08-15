Sporting Life
Persian Dreamer wins at Newmarket
Persian Dreamer wins at Newmarket

Persian Dreamer a Cheveley Park hopeful as key juvenile entries released

By Graham Clark
16:58 · TUE August 15, 2023

Dominic Ffrench Davis believes a tilt at the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket would be the most logical Group One target to work back from with talented filly Persian Dreamer.

The daughter of Calyx features among 39 entries that have been received for the six furlong contest, which is one of two Group One races that will be staged on the Rowley Mile alongside the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes, on Saturday 30th September.

Persian Dreamer, who has also been given an entry in the bet365 Fillies’ Mile on Friday 13th October, made a winning debut at the Craven Meeting on the Rowley Mile before suffering defeats in a Listed contest at York and the Group Three Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

However, the Amo Racing Limited-owned filly bounced back to form last time out when securing the Lambourn handler with the biggest success of his career in the Group Two Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes (Sponsored by bet365) over six furlongs on Newmarket’s July Course.

Although Persian Dreamer holds a Group One entry over seven furlongs in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on September 10th, Ffrench Davis admits he would be keen to keep her over the same trip she excelled at over last time for her Group One debut.

Aidan O'Brien: My York Ebor Festival team

Ffrench Davis said: “It was an absolutely fabulous day winning the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes with her and it is what dreams are made of.

“She is a smashing filly and she showed us on that ground what she can do. Hopefully, we will get similar ground back at Newmarket for the Cheveley Park.

“It is down to the team what they do. She has an entry in the Moyglare, but I think she will probably only have one go at a Group One this year. It is up to them whether that is the Moyglare, Cheveley Park or Fillies’ Mile.

“My inclination is to go for the Cheveley Park. She has been to Newmarket twice and she has come away with a win both times.

“Keeping her to six furlongs as well this season would probably be the way to go forward.”

While more than a month has passed since Persian Dreamer’s last outing Ffrench Davis admits she is in ‘great nick’ following a short break.

He added: “Everything has been good since Newmarket. She has had a bit of a break and we let her down a little bit. We have just been ticking her over and she is in fine health. She is in great nick.

“She had been busy enough during the early part of the season and she had a couple of runs on ground that was quicker than she would have liked so we thought we would give her some time off.

“That has allowed nature to let her mature and help her get over the exertions of her previous runs.”

An outing in the bet365 Fillies Mile could beckon for stablemate Ornellaia, who is one of 40 entries that have been received for the Group One prize on the opening day of the Dubai Future Champions Festival at Newmarket.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder, who also features among 52 entries that have been received for the seven-furlong Group Two Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Rockfel Stakes at the same track on September 29th opened her account at Goodwood last time out.

Ornellaia will have her talent tested at Pattern race level before a potential outing in the Fillies’ Mile or Rockfel Stakes when attempting to back up her last time out success in the Group Two Prix Du Calvados over seven furlongs at Deauville on Saturday.

He said: “We are 99 per cent to go to the Prix du Calvados with her. She won nicely at Goodwood, and she has come out of her race well.

“We were tossing up whether to go back to Goodwood for the Prestige or over to Deauville for the Calvados. At the moment, she is booked to go to Deauville.

“She has a Group One entry in the Fillies’ Mile as we think a lot of her. I’m hoping we will be able to bracket Ornellaia with Persian Dreamer.

“It is just a dream to have horses to talk about Group One races with.”

Also among the entries in both the Fillies’ Mile and the Rockfel Stakes is unbeaten stablemate Elegant Madame, who has not been sighted since running out a winner on her debut at Lingfield in June.

He added: “She has only run once but she won her only race at Lingfield, and the form of that race has worked out quite well.

“She had a little accident at home and had a little bit of a setback. She is only just now back in full work.

“She has been given a few high-flying entries at Newmarket in the autumn as well, as we like her a lot.”

"We're looking forward to York with him" | Willie Mullins: My Ebor Team

NEWMARKET NEWS: ENTRIES REVEALED FOR KEY AUTUMN RACING SEASON JUVENILE CONTESTS

Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Rockfel Stakes (Group 2) 7f

Ahlain 2 9 2 Mr Sultan Ali James Tate

A Lilac Rolla (IRE) 2 9 2 Mutual Admiration Society Partnership P. Twomey Ireland

Alshinfarah (IRE) 2 9 2 Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Kevin Philippart de Foy

Andromeda (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Beautiful Love (IRE) 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Brilliant (IRE) 2 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Buttons (IRE) 2 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Carla's Way (IRE) 2 9 2 Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa Simon & Ed Crisford

Carolina Reaper 2 9 2 Gallop Racing Charlie Johnston

Cherry Blossom (IRE) 2 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Chinese Knot (IRE) 2 9 2 Three Knots Partnership Rod Millman

Classical Song (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs Doreen Tabor Ralph Beckett

Content (IRE) 2 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Dance Sequence 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Darnation (IRE) 2 9 2 Newtown Anner Stud Farm K. R. Burke

Deep Blue (IRE) 2 9 2 Holmes Family Jamie Osborne

Dollerina (IRE) 2 9 2 Brian Gleeson/J Brady Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Elegant Madame (IRE) 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Dominic Ffrench Davis

Extraordinaire (FR) 2 9 2 Sam Sangster and Partner Brian Meehan

Fallen Angel 2 9 2 Clipper Logistics K. R. Burke

Fior di Bosco 2 9 2 Sheikh Hamed Dalmook Al Maktoum K. R. Burke

Forever Blue 2 9 2 Valmont & The Sunshine Partnership Ralph Beckett

Francophone 2 9 2 Miss K. Rausing Charlie Johnston

Gray's Inn (IRE) 2 9 2 SYPS (UK) Ltd Jack Channon

Jabaara (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian

Komat 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Dominic Ffrench Davis

Marcella (GER) 2 9 2 DahlBury Racing Andrew Balding

Mayfair (IRE) 2 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Nemonte (IRE) 2 9 2 Reeves Thoroughbred Racing/Steven Rocco Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Not Real (IRE) 2 9 2 KHK Racing Roger Varian

Opera Singer (USA) 2 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Ornellaia 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Dominic Ffrench Davis

Pearls And Rubies (USA) 2 9 2 Mrs Richard Henry & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Pink Satin 2 9 2 Mrs Fitri Hay Paul & Oliver Cole

Poutchek 2 9 2 Cheveley Park Stud Roger Varian

Pretty Crystal (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Richard Fahey

Purple Lily (IRE) 2 9 2 Zinlo Syndicate P. Twomey Ireland

Queen of Thunder (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Jaber Abdullah K. J. Condon Ireland

Rogue State (IRE) 2 9 2 The Rogues Gallery Tom Clover

Sacred Angel (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Nurlan Bizakov Charlie Johnston

See The Fire 2 9 2 Mr J. C. Smith Andrew Balding

Shin Jidai 2 9 2 Mr Ahmad Bintouq & Partner Roger Varian

Shuwari (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs BV Sangster & Ballylinch Partnership Ollie Sangster

Skellet (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Anthony Rogers & Mrs Sonia Rogers Ralph Beckett

Soprano (IRE) 2 9 2 Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Da Vinci George Boughey

Star Music 2 9 2 Mr Jaber Abdullah Richard Hughes

Star Style 2 9 2 Mrs J. Wood Richard Hannon

Sweetest (IRE) 2 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Upscale 2 9 2 Juddmonte Andrew Balding

Velvet (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Ylang Ylang 2 9 2 Magnier,Tabor,Smith,Brant,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Zenjabeela 2 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum Roger Varian

52 entries

16 Irish-trained

Saturday 30th September

Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes (Group 2) 1m

Haatem (IRE) 2 9 5 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Richard Hannon

Aablan (IRE) 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Alentejo (IRE) 2 9 2 M M Stables William Haggas

Al Musmak (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Roger Varian

Annafel (USA) 2 9 2 HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled John & Thady Gosden

Arabian Crown (FR) 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Arabic Legend (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Andrew Balding

Aragon Castle (IRE) 2 9 2 Mick and Janice Mariscotti Andrew Balding

At Vimeiro (GER) 2 9 2 Mr P. W. Harris Jane Chapple-Hyam

Bad Desire (FR) 2 9 2 Es Racing,Shanahan,Magnier,Williams Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Ballymount Boy (IRE) 2 9 2 Keatley Racing Owners Group & D Moore Adrian Keatley

Battle Fleet (FR) 2 9 2 Brant/Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Boiling Point (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian

Bremen (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Donnacha Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Broadway Act (IRE) 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

By The Book (IRE) 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Cambridge (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/P M Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Capulet (USA) 2 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Caviar Heights (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Andrew Balding

Cerulean Bay (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr N. Cable David O'Meara

Chief Little Rock (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Cogitate (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr H. Frost Charles Hills

Deepone 2 9 2 Mr Vimal Khosla P. Twomey Ireland

Defiance (IRE) 2 9 2 HIghclere Thoroughbred Racing - Monet Roger Varian

Deira Mile (IRE) 2 9 2 Ahmad Al Shaikh Charlie Johnston

Devil's Point (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Clive Washbourn David Menuisier

Diego Velazquez (IRE) 2 9 2 Smith,Magnier,Tabor,Westerberg,Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Emperor's Star (FR) 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Galen 2 9 2 P.Redmond/T.Fitzgerald/A.O'Brien/BFowler Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Gallantly 2 9 2 P Brant/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Gasper de Lemos (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Ghostwriter (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr J. C. Smith Clive Cox

Golden Mind (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Richard Fahey

Grosvenor Square (IRE) 2 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Henry Longfellow (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Highland Spring 2 9 2 Newsells Park Stud & Merry Fox Stud William Haggas

Hot Fuss (IRE) 2 9 2 Keith, David & Stephen Trowbridge Tom Dascombe

House of Aviz (USA) 2 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Iberian (IRE) 2 9 2 Teme Valley & Ballylinch Stud Charles Hills

Jayarebe (FR) 2 9 2 Mr Iraj Parvizi Brian Meehan

Kestrel (IRE) 2 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

King's Gamble (IRE) 2 9 2 Clipper Logistics Ralph Beckett

Kingdom of Riches (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Philip Liu Chun Hang Ralph Beckett

London City (USA) 2 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Los Angeles (IRE) 2 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Louis Quatorze (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Clive Washbourn David Menuisier

Macduff 2 9 2 Juddmonte Ralph Beckett

Metallo (IRE) 2 9 2 Recycled Products Limited & Partner Jack Channon

Miletus (IRE) 2 9 2 Alara Investments Limited Charles Hills

Military 2 9 2 Westerberg/Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Monkey Island 2 9 2 Manton Thoroughbreds VIII Brian Meehan

Mortlake (IRE) 2 9 2 Quantum Leap Racing XV & Partner I Ralph Beckett

Mountain Bear (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Murashah (IRE) 2 9 2 Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Charles Hills

Mythology (IRE) 2 9 2 M.Tabor/Mrs Magnier/D.Smith/Teme Valley Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Native American (IRE) 2 9 2 Wathnan Racing Richard Fahey

Navy Jack 2 9 2 Mr J Goddard Clive Cox

Navy Seal (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Old Faithful (FR) 2 9 2 Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Ortelius (USA) 2 9 2 Mr Derrick Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Padesha (FR) 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Dominic Ffrench Davis

Peace Walk 2 9 2 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Charlie Johnston

Per Contra (IRE) 2 9 2 Wathnan Racing Ollie Sangster

Portland (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Psalm (IRE) 2 9 2 Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Quatre Bras (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr P. W. Harris Jane Chapple-Hyam

Rapid Mission 2 9 2 Mr Zhang Yuesheng Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Remaadd (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum William Haggas

Rosallion (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Richard Hannon

Savvy Warrior (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr. Julian Hui S. P. C. Woods

Sayedaty Sadaty (IRE) 2 9 2 Ahmad Al Shaikh Andrew Balding

Sisyphean (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Kevin Ryan

Son 2 9 2 Mrs J. Wood Richard Hannon

Spanish Poet (FR) 2 9 2 Mrs Fitri Hay Ralph Beckett

Stratocracy (IRE) 2 9 2 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon

Stromberg 2 9 2 Teme Valley Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Sunway (FR) 2 9 2 Guy Pariente Hold,T Lines & Qatar Racing David Menuisier

Superposition 2 9 2 Cayton Park Stud Limited Ed Dunlop

The Equator (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Under The Sun 2 9 2 Al Asayl Bloodstock Ltd Hugo Palmer

Warnie (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Nathan Paul Bennett Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

War Rooms (IRE) 2 9 2 Brook Farm Bloodstock Owen Burrows

82 entries

29 Irish-trained

Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes (Group 1) 6f

Air Force Indi (USA) 2 9 2 Nick Bradley Racing 47 & Mrs W O'leary K. R. Burke

A Lilac Rolla (IRE) 2 9 2 Mutual Admiration Society Partnership P. Twomey Ireland

Beautiful Diamond 2 9 2 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum K. R. Burke

Born To Rock (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Laurence Holder Jane Chapple-Hyam

Brilliant (IRE) 2 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Cherry Blossom (IRE) 2 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Fariha (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas

Flora of Bermuda (IRE) 2 9 2 Bermuda Racing Ltd Andrew Balding

Go Big Or Go Home (IRE) 2 9 2 Bond Thoroughbred Limited Bryan Smart

Gunzburg (IRE) 2 9 2 Alymer Stud Ltd P. Twomey Ireland

Jabaara (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian

Jasna's Secret (FR) 2 9 2 Mme A.Wilde/F&O Hinderze Racing C & Y Lerner France

Juniper Berries 2 9 2 Norman Court Stud & Jon Mitchell Eve Johnson Houghton

Kairyu (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Michael O'Callaghan M. D. O'Callaghan Ireland

Launch (USA) 2 9 2 AMO Racing Limited/Giselle De Aguiar Adrian Murray Ireland

Lucky Silks (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Martin S. Schwartz P. Twomey Ireland

Macu (IRE) 2 9 2 Cuadra Mediterraneo Mauricio Delcher Sanchez France

Make It Easy (IRE) 2 9 2 SYPS (UK) Ltd Jack Channon

Matrika (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Mayfair (IRE) 2 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Midnight Affair (IRE) 2 9 2 Clipper Logistics Richard Fahey

Miss Mach One (IRE) 2 9 2 The Speed of Sound Syndicate Jack Channon

Pearls And Rubies (USA) 2 9 2 Mrs Richard Henry & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Persian Dreamer (USA) 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Dominic Ffrench Davis

Porta Fortuna (IRE) 2 9 2 B Fowler/Medallion/S Weston/Reeves T'Bs Donnacha Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Pretty Crystal (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Richard Fahey

Purple Lily (IRE) 2 9 2 Zinlo Syndicate P. Twomey Ireland

Queen's Guard 2 9 2 Clipper Logistics Michael Bell

Ramatuelle (USA) 2 9 2 Infinity Nine Horses Christopher Head France

Relief Rally (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede William Haggas

Ringabella (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr S. Molan K. J. Condon Ireland

Sacred Angel (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Nurlan Bizakov Charlie Johnston

She's Quality (IRE) 2 9 2 Quality Time Racing Syndicate Jack W Davison Ireland

Shuangxi (IRE) 2 9 2 Jastar Capital Limited Michael Bell

Soprano (IRE) 2 9 2 Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Da Vinci George Boughey

Star of Mystery 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Storm Miami (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Mark Dobbin G. M. Lyons Ireland

Sweetest (IRE) 2 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Symbology 2 9 2 Isa Salman Al Khalifa Clive Cox

39 entries

16 Irish-trained

3 French-trained

Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes (Group 1) 6f

Action Point (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer Archie Watson

Alabama (IRE) 2 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Array (IRE) 2 9 2 Juddmonte Andrew Balding

Battle Cry (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Battle Fleet (FR) 2 9 2 Brant/Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Bibendum 2 9 2 The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation Ltd John & Thady Gosden

Bucanero Fuerte 2 9 2 AMO Racing Limited/Giselle De Aguiar Adrian Murray Ireland

Cajetan 2 9 2 The Betty Channon Syndicate Jack Channon

Carnegie Hall (IRE) 2 9 2 EuroLindy,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

City of Troy (USA) 2 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Edwardian (USA) 2 9 2 D.Smith/Mrs.J.Magnier/M.Tabor/C. Bernick Aidan O'Brien Ireland

El Bodon (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr P. W. Harris Jane Chapple-Hyam

Elite Status 2 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum K. R. Burke

Emperor's Son (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Mark Dobbin & Partner Richard Fahey

Fool's Gold (IRE) 2 9 2 Phil Cunningham Richard Spencer

Givemethebeatboys (IRE) 2 9 2 Bronsan Racing/Mrs Theresa Marnane Mrs J. Harrington Ireland

Golden Trick (IRE) 2 9 2 Bronte Collection 1 Hugo Palmer

Haatem (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Richard Hannon

His Majesty (IRE) 2 9 2 Smith,Magnier,Tabor,Westerberg,Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Jasour 2 9 2 AlMohamediya Racing Clive Cox

Johannes Brahms 2 9 2 Tabor/Smith/Magnier/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

King's Gamble (IRE) 2 9 2 Clipper Logistics Ralph Beckett

Kylian (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Hamed Dalmook Al Maktoum K. R. Burke

Lake Forest 2 9 2 Silver Racing William Haggas

Letsbefrankaboutit (IRE) 2 9 2 Alymer Stud Ltd P. Twomey Ireland

Malc 2 9 2 Middleham Park Racing LXVI Richard Fahey

Manhattan Mirage (IRE) 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Alice Haynes

Military 2 9 2 Westerberg/Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Mountain Bear (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Noche Magica (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Mohammed Ahmad Ali Alsubousi P. Twomey Ireland

River Tiber (IRE) 2 9 2 Tabor/Smith/Magnier/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Rosallion (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Richard Hannon

Sketch (IRE) 2 9 2 Manton Park Racing Freddie & Martyn Meade

Task Force 2 9 2 Juddmonte Ralph Beckett

The Liffey (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Thunder Blue 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Dominic Ffrench Davis

Unquestionable (FR) 2 9 2 Al Shaqab Racing/Coolmore/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Valiant Force (USA) 2 9 2 AMO Racing/Mrs R.O'Callaghan/G.De Aguiar Adrian Murray Ireland

Vandeek 2 9 2 KHK Racing Simon & Ed Crisford

We Never Stop (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr B. T. McDonald Kevin Ryan

40 entries

18 Irish-trained

Dubai Future Champions Festival

Friday 13th October

bet365 Fillies' Mile (Group 1) 1m

Ambiente Amigo 2 9 2 The Gredley Family Michael Bell

Andromeda (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Beautiful Love (IRE) 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Brilliant (IRE) 2 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Carla's Way (IRE) 2 9 2 Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa Simon & Ed Crisford

Caught U Looking (IRE) 2 9 2 Anthony F. O'Callaghan/Sabina Kelly Noel Meade Ireland

Cavriana (IRE) 2 9 2 Alex Miller and Partners Brian Meehan

Classical Song (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs Doreen Tabor Ralph Beckett

Content (IRE) 2 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Dance Sequence 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Dollerina (IRE) 2 9 2 Brian Gleeson/J Brady Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Elegant Madame (IRE) 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Dominic Ffrench Davis

Fallen Angel 2 9 2 Clipper Logistics K. R. Burke

Finsceal Luas (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Michael A Ryan J. S. Bolger Ireland

Fleetingly (USA) 2 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Forever Blue 2 9 2 Valmont & The Sunshine Partnership Ralph Beckett

Francophone 2 9 2 Miss K. Rausing Charlie Johnston

Gushing (USA) 2 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Kalispera (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs A. M. O'Brien Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Laura Bay (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Clive Washbourn David Menuisier

Mayfair (IRE) 2 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Monterosa 2 9 2 Helena Springfield Ltd John & Thady Gosden

Nocturnal (IRE) 2 9 2 Ladyswood & Ptnrs James Ferguson

Opera Singer (USA) 2 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Ornellaia 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Dominic Ffrench Davis

Pearls And Rubies (USA) 2 9 2 Mrs Richard Henry & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Persian Dreamer (USA) 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Dominic Ffrench Davis

Port Fairy (IRE) 2 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Purple Lily (IRE) 2 9 2 Zinlo Syndicate P. Twomey Ireland

Queen of Thunder (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Jaber Abdullah K. J. Condon Ireland

Seaward (IRE) 2 9 2 Seaward Syndicate Ralph Beckett

See The Fire 2 9 2 Mr J. C. Smith Andrew Balding

Shin Jidai 2 9 2 Mr Ahmad Bintouq & Partner Roger Varian

Shuwari (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs BV Sangster & Ballylinch Partnership Ollie Sangster

Snellen (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr L. H. LaRoche Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Star Music 2 9 2 Mr Jaber Abdullah Richard Hughes

Whisper A Prayer (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs A. M. O'Brien Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Winterfair (IRE) 2 9 2 Abdulla Al Khalifa William Haggas

Xiomara (IRE) 2 9 2 Tars Farm Equestrian Stud David Menuisier

Ylang Ylang 2 9 2 Magnier,Tabor,Smith,Brant,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

40 entries

18 Irish-trained

Saturday 14th October

Darley Dewhurst Stakes (Group 1) 7f

Aablan (IRE) 2 9 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Alabama (IRE) 2 9 3 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Al Waasl (IRE) 2 9 3 Ahmad Al Shaikh James Ferguson

Alyanaabi (IRE) 2 9 3 Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Owen Burrows

Ballymount Boy (IRE) 2 9 3 Keatley Racing Owners Group & D Moore Adrian Keatley

Battle Cry (IRE) 2 9 3 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Battle Fleet (FR) 2 9 3 Brant/Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Beauvatier (FR) 2 9 3 Philippe Allaire/Haras d'Etreham Y. Barberot France

Bucanero Fuerte 2 9 3 AMO Racing Limited/Giselle De Aguiar Adrian Murray Ireland

City of Troy (USA) 2 9 3 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Cogitate (IRE) 2 9 3 Mr H. Frost Charles Hills

Devil's Point (IRE) 2 9 3 Mr Clive Washbourn David Menuisier

Diego Velazquez (IRE) 2 9 3 Smith,Magnier,Tabor,Westerberg,Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Eben Shaddad (USA) 2 9 3 HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled John & Thady Gosden

Edwardian (USA) 2 9 3 D.Smith/Mrs.J.Magnier/M.Tabor/C. Bernick Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Elite Status 2 9 3 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum K. R. Burke

Fool's Gold (IRE) 2 9 3 Phil Cunningham Richard Spencer

Galen 2 9 3 P.Redmond/T.Fitzgerald/A.O'Brien/BFowler Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Gallantly 2 9 3 P Brant/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Gasper de Lemos (IRE) 2 9 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Givemethebeatboys (IRE) 2 9 3 Bronsan Racing/Mrs Theresa Marnane Mrs J. Harrington Ireland

Haatem (IRE) 2 9 3 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Richard Hannon

Henry Adams (IRE) 2 9 3 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Henry Longfellow (IRE) 2 9 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland

His Majesty (IRE) 2 9 3 Smith,Magnier,Tabor,Westerberg,Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Iberian (IRE) 2 9 3 Teme Valley & Ballylinch Stud Charles Hills

Indian Run (IRE) 2 9 3 Bronte Collection 1 Eve Johnson Houghton

Inishfallen (IRE) 2 9 3 Manton Thoroughbreds VIII Brian Meehan

Jayarebe (FR) 2 9 3 Mr Iraj Parvizi Brian Meehan

Johannes Brahms 2 9 3 Tabor/Smith/Magnier/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

King's Gamble (IRE) 2 9 3 Clipper Logistics Ralph Beckett

Letsbefrankaboutit (IRE) 2 9 3 Alymer Stud Ltd P. Twomey Ireland

London City (USA) 2 9 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Louis Quatorze (IRE) 2 9 3 Mr Clive Washbourn David Menuisier

Macduff 2 9 3 Juddmonte Ralph Beckett

Miletus (IRE) 2 9 3 Alara Investments Limited Charles Hills

Military 2 9 3 Westerberg/Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Mortlake (IRE) 2 9 3 Quantum Leap Racing XV & Partner I Ralph Beckett

Mountain Bear (IRE) 2 9 3 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Mythology (IRE) 2 9 3 M.Tabor/Mrs Magnier/D.Smith/Teme Valley Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Navy Seal (IRE) 2 9 3 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Old Faithful (FR) 2 9 3 Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Ortelius (USA) 2 9 3 Mr Derrick Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Per Contra (IRE) 2 9 3 Wathnan Racing Ollie Sangster

Portland (IRE) 2 9 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Psalm (IRE) 2 9 3 Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

River Tiber (IRE) 2 9 3 Tabor/Smith/Magnier/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Rosallion (IRE) 2 9 3 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Richard Hannon

Slaneyside (IRE) 2 9 3 Mrs J. S. Bolger J. S. Bolger Ireland

Stromberg 2 9 3 Teme Valley Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Sunway (FR) 2 9 3 Guy Pariente Hold,T Lines & Qatar Racing David Menuisier

The Liffey (IRE) 2 9 3 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Under The Sun 2 9 3 Al Asayl Bloodstock Ltd Hugo Palmer

Unquestionable (FR) 2 9 3 Al Shaqab Racing/Coolmore/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Valiant Force (USA) 2 9 3 AMO Racing/Mrs R.O'Callaghan/G.De Aguiar Adrian Murray Ireland

Vandeek 2 9 3 KHK Racing Simon & Ed Crisford

War Rooms (IRE) 2 9 3 Brook Farm Bloodstock Owen Burrows

57 entries

31 Irish-trained

1 French-trained

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

