Persian Dreamer a Cheveley Park hopeful as key juvenile entries released

Although Persian Dreamer holds a Group One entry over seven furlongs in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on September 10th, Ffrench Davis admits he would be keen to keep her over the same trip she excelled at over last time for her Group One debut.

However, the Amo Racing Limited-owned filly bounced back to form last time out when securing the Lambourn handler with the biggest success of his career in the Group Two Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes (Sponsored by bet365) over six furlongs on Newmarket’s July Course.

Persian Dreamer, who has also been given an entry in the bet365 Fillies’ Mile on Friday 13th October, made a winning debut at the Craven Meeting on the Rowley Mile before suffering defeats in a Listed contest at York and the Group Three Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The daughter of Calyx features among 39 entries that have been received for the six furlong contest, which is one of two Group One races that will be staged on the Rowley Mile alongside the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes, on Saturday 30th September.

Ffrench Davis said: “It was an absolutely fabulous day winning the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes with her and it is what dreams are made of.

“She is a smashing filly and she showed us on that ground what she can do. Hopefully, we will get similar ground back at Newmarket for the Cheveley Park.

“It is down to the team what they do. She has an entry in the Moyglare, but I think she will probably only have one go at a Group One this year. It is up to them whether that is the Moyglare, Cheveley Park or Fillies’ Mile.

“My inclination is to go for the Cheveley Park. She has been to Newmarket twice and she has come away with a win both times.

“Keeping her to six furlongs as well this season would probably be the way to go forward.”

While more than a month has passed since Persian Dreamer’s last outing Ffrench Davis admits she is in ‘great nick’ following a short break.

He added: “Everything has been good since Newmarket. She has had a bit of a break and we let her down a little bit. We have just been ticking her over and she is in fine health. She is in great nick.

“She had been busy enough during the early part of the season and she had a couple of runs on ground that was quicker than she would have liked so we thought we would give her some time off.

“That has allowed nature to let her mature and help her get over the exertions of her previous runs.”

An outing in the bet365 Fillies Mile could beckon for stablemate Ornellaia, who is one of 40 entries that have been received for the Group One prize on the opening day of the Dubai Future Champions Festival at Newmarket.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder, who also features among 52 entries that have been received for the seven-furlong Group Two Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Rockfel Stakes at the same track on September 29th opened her account at Goodwood last time out.

Ornellaia will have her talent tested at Pattern race level before a potential outing in the Fillies’ Mile or Rockfel Stakes when attempting to back up her last time out success in the Group Two Prix Du Calvados over seven furlongs at Deauville on Saturday.

He said: “We are 99 per cent to go to the Prix du Calvados with her. She won nicely at Goodwood, and she has come out of her race well.

“We were tossing up whether to go back to Goodwood for the Prestige or over to Deauville for the Calvados. At the moment, she is booked to go to Deauville.

“She has a Group One entry in the Fillies’ Mile as we think a lot of her. I’m hoping we will be able to bracket Ornellaia with Persian Dreamer.

“It is just a dream to have horses to talk about Group One races with.”

Also among the entries in both the Fillies’ Mile and the Rockfel Stakes is unbeaten stablemate Elegant Madame, who has not been sighted since running out a winner on her debut at Lingfield in June.

He added: “She has only run once but she won her only race at Lingfield, and the form of that race has worked out quite well.

“She had a little accident at home and had a little bit of a setback. She is only just now back in full work.

“She has been given a few high-flying entries at Newmarket in the autumn as well, as we like her a lot.”