Persian Dreamer a Cheveley Park hopeful as key juvenile entries released

Dominic Ffrench Davis believes a tilt at the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket would be the most logical Group One target to work back from with talented filly Persian Dreamer.
The daughter of Calyx features among 39 entries that have been received for the six furlong contest, which is one of two Group One races that will be staged on the Rowley Mile alongside the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes, on Saturday 30th September.
Persian Dreamer, who has also been given an entry in the bet365 Fillies’ Mile on Friday 13th October, made a winning debut at the Craven Meeting on the Rowley Mile before suffering defeats in a Listed contest at York and the Group Three Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.
However, the Amo Racing Limited-owned filly bounced back to form last time out when securing the Lambourn handler with the biggest success of his career in the Group Two Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes (Sponsored by bet365) over six furlongs on Newmarket’s July Course.
Although Persian Dreamer holds a Group One entry over seven furlongs in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on September 10th, Ffrench Davis admits he would be keen to keep her over the same trip she excelled at over last time for her Group One debut.
Ffrench Davis said: “It was an absolutely fabulous day winning the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes with her and it is what dreams are made of.
“She is a smashing filly and she showed us on that ground what she can do. Hopefully, we will get similar ground back at Newmarket for the Cheveley Park.
“It is down to the team what they do. She has an entry in the Moyglare, but I think she will probably only have one go at a Group One this year. It is up to them whether that is the Moyglare, Cheveley Park or Fillies’ Mile.
“My inclination is to go for the Cheveley Park. She has been to Newmarket twice and she has come away with a win both times.
“Keeping her to six furlongs as well this season would probably be the way to go forward.”
While more than a month has passed since Persian Dreamer’s last outing Ffrench Davis admits she is in ‘great nick’ following a short break.
He added: “Everything has been good since Newmarket. She has had a bit of a break and we let her down a little bit. We have just been ticking her over and she is in fine health. She is in great nick.
“She had been busy enough during the early part of the season and she had a couple of runs on ground that was quicker than she would have liked so we thought we would give her some time off.
“That has allowed nature to let her mature and help her get over the exertions of her previous runs.”
An outing in the bet365 Fillies Mile could beckon for stablemate Ornellaia, who is one of 40 entries that have been received for the Group One prize on the opening day of the Dubai Future Champions Festival at Newmarket.
The daughter of Night Of Thunder, who also features among 52 entries that have been received for the seven-furlong Group Two Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Rockfel Stakes at the same track on September 29th opened her account at Goodwood last time out.
Ornellaia will have her talent tested at Pattern race level before a potential outing in the Fillies’ Mile or Rockfel Stakes when attempting to back up her last time out success in the Group Two Prix Du Calvados over seven furlongs at Deauville on Saturday.
He said: “We are 99 per cent to go to the Prix du Calvados with her. She won nicely at Goodwood, and she has come out of her race well.
“We were tossing up whether to go back to Goodwood for the Prestige or over to Deauville for the Calvados. At the moment, she is booked to go to Deauville.
“She has a Group One entry in the Fillies’ Mile as we think a lot of her. I’m hoping we will be able to bracket Ornellaia with Persian Dreamer.
“It is just a dream to have horses to talk about Group One races with.”
Also among the entries in both the Fillies’ Mile and the Rockfel Stakes is unbeaten stablemate Elegant Madame, who has not been sighted since running out a winner on her debut at Lingfield in June.
He added: “She has only run once but she won her only race at Lingfield, and the form of that race has worked out quite well.
“She had a little accident at home and had a little bit of a setback. She is only just now back in full work.
“She has been given a few high-flying entries at Newmarket in the autumn as well, as we like her a lot.”
Ahlain 2 9 2 Mr Sultan Ali James Tate
A Lilac Rolla (IRE) 2 9 2 Mutual Admiration Society Partnership P. Twomey Ireland
Alshinfarah (IRE) 2 9 2 Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Kevin Philippart de Foy
Andromeda (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Beautiful Love (IRE) 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Brilliant (IRE) 2 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Buttons (IRE) 2 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Carla's Way (IRE) 2 9 2 Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa Simon & Ed Crisford
Carolina Reaper 2 9 2 Gallop Racing Charlie Johnston
Cherry Blossom (IRE) 2 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Chinese Knot (IRE) 2 9 2 Three Knots Partnership Rod Millman
Classical Song (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs Doreen Tabor Ralph Beckett
Content (IRE) 2 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Dance Sequence 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Darnation (IRE) 2 9 2 Newtown Anner Stud Farm K. R. Burke
Deep Blue (IRE) 2 9 2 Holmes Family Jamie Osborne
Dollerina (IRE) 2 9 2 Brian Gleeson/J Brady Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Elegant Madame (IRE) 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Dominic Ffrench Davis
Extraordinaire (FR) 2 9 2 Sam Sangster and Partner Brian Meehan
Fallen Angel 2 9 2 Clipper Logistics K. R. Burke
Fior di Bosco 2 9 2 Sheikh Hamed Dalmook Al Maktoum K. R. Burke
Forever Blue 2 9 2 Valmont & The Sunshine Partnership Ralph Beckett
Francophone 2 9 2 Miss K. Rausing Charlie Johnston
Gray's Inn (IRE) 2 9 2 SYPS (UK) Ltd Jack Channon
Jabaara (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian
Komat 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Dominic Ffrench Davis
Marcella (GER) 2 9 2 DahlBury Racing Andrew Balding
Mayfair (IRE) 2 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Nemonte (IRE) 2 9 2 Reeves Thoroughbred Racing/Steven Rocco Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Not Real (IRE) 2 9 2 KHK Racing Roger Varian
Opera Singer (USA) 2 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Ornellaia 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Dominic Ffrench Davis
Pearls And Rubies (USA) 2 9 2 Mrs Richard Henry & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Pink Satin 2 9 2 Mrs Fitri Hay Paul & Oliver Cole
Poutchek 2 9 2 Cheveley Park Stud Roger Varian
Pretty Crystal (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Richard Fahey
Purple Lily (IRE) 2 9 2 Zinlo Syndicate P. Twomey Ireland
Queen of Thunder (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Jaber Abdullah K. J. Condon Ireland
Rogue State (IRE) 2 9 2 The Rogues Gallery Tom Clover
Sacred Angel (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Nurlan Bizakov Charlie Johnston
See The Fire 2 9 2 Mr J. C. Smith Andrew Balding
Shin Jidai 2 9 2 Mr Ahmad Bintouq & Partner Roger Varian
Shuwari (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs BV Sangster & Ballylinch Partnership Ollie Sangster
Skellet (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Anthony Rogers & Mrs Sonia Rogers Ralph Beckett
Soprano (IRE) 2 9 2 Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Da Vinci George Boughey
Star Music 2 9 2 Mr Jaber Abdullah Richard Hughes
Star Style 2 9 2 Mrs J. Wood Richard Hannon
Sweetest (IRE) 2 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Upscale 2 9 2 Juddmonte Andrew Balding
Velvet (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Ylang Ylang 2 9 2 Magnier,Tabor,Smith,Brant,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Zenjabeela 2 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum Roger Varian
52 entries
16 Irish-trained
Haatem (IRE) 2 9 5 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Richard Hannon
Aablan (IRE) 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Alentejo (IRE) 2 9 2 M M Stables William Haggas
Al Musmak (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Roger Varian
Annafel (USA) 2 9 2 HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled John & Thady Gosden
Arabian Crown (FR) 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Arabic Legend (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Andrew Balding
Aragon Castle (IRE) 2 9 2 Mick and Janice Mariscotti Andrew Balding
At Vimeiro (GER) 2 9 2 Mr P. W. Harris Jane Chapple-Hyam
Bad Desire (FR) 2 9 2 Es Racing,Shanahan,Magnier,Williams Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Ballymount Boy (IRE) 2 9 2 Keatley Racing Owners Group & D Moore Adrian Keatley
Battle Fleet (FR) 2 9 2 Brant/Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Boiling Point (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
Bremen (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Donnacha Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Broadway Act (IRE) 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
By The Book (IRE) 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Cambridge (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/P M Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Capulet (USA) 2 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Caviar Heights (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Andrew Balding
Cerulean Bay (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr N. Cable David O'Meara
Chief Little Rock (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Cogitate (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr H. Frost Charles Hills
Deepone 2 9 2 Mr Vimal Khosla P. Twomey Ireland
Defiance (IRE) 2 9 2 HIghclere Thoroughbred Racing - Monet Roger Varian
Deira Mile (IRE) 2 9 2 Ahmad Al Shaikh Charlie Johnston
Devil's Point (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Clive Washbourn David Menuisier
Diego Velazquez (IRE) 2 9 2 Smith,Magnier,Tabor,Westerberg,Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Emperor's Star (FR) 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Galen 2 9 2 P.Redmond/T.Fitzgerald/A.O'Brien/BFowler Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Gallantly 2 9 2 P Brant/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Gasper de Lemos (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Ghostwriter (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr J. C. Smith Clive Cox
Golden Mind (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Richard Fahey
Grosvenor Square (IRE) 2 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Henry Longfellow (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Highland Spring 2 9 2 Newsells Park Stud & Merry Fox Stud William Haggas
Hot Fuss (IRE) 2 9 2 Keith, David & Stephen Trowbridge Tom Dascombe
House of Aviz (USA) 2 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Iberian (IRE) 2 9 2 Teme Valley & Ballylinch Stud Charles Hills
Jayarebe (FR) 2 9 2 Mr Iraj Parvizi Brian Meehan
Kestrel (IRE) 2 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
King's Gamble (IRE) 2 9 2 Clipper Logistics Ralph Beckett
Kingdom of Riches (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Philip Liu Chun Hang Ralph Beckett
London City (USA) 2 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Los Angeles (IRE) 2 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Louis Quatorze (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Clive Washbourn David Menuisier
Macduff 2 9 2 Juddmonte Ralph Beckett
Metallo (IRE) 2 9 2 Recycled Products Limited & Partner Jack Channon
Miletus (IRE) 2 9 2 Alara Investments Limited Charles Hills
Military 2 9 2 Westerberg/Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Monkey Island 2 9 2 Manton Thoroughbreds VIII Brian Meehan
Mortlake (IRE) 2 9 2 Quantum Leap Racing XV & Partner I Ralph Beckett
Mountain Bear (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Murashah (IRE) 2 9 2 Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Charles Hills
Mythology (IRE) 2 9 2 M.Tabor/Mrs Magnier/D.Smith/Teme Valley Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Native American (IRE) 2 9 2 Wathnan Racing Richard Fahey
Navy Jack 2 9 2 Mr J Goddard Clive Cox
Navy Seal (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Old Faithful (FR) 2 9 2 Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Ortelius (USA) 2 9 2 Mr Derrick Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Padesha (FR) 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Dominic Ffrench Davis
Peace Walk 2 9 2 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Charlie Johnston
Per Contra (IRE) 2 9 2 Wathnan Racing Ollie Sangster
Portland (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Psalm (IRE) 2 9 2 Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Quatre Bras (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr P. W. Harris Jane Chapple-Hyam
Rapid Mission 2 9 2 Mr Zhang Yuesheng Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Remaadd (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum William Haggas
Rosallion (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Richard Hannon
Savvy Warrior (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr. Julian Hui S. P. C. Woods
Sayedaty Sadaty (IRE) 2 9 2 Ahmad Al Shaikh Andrew Balding
Sisyphean (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Kevin Ryan
Son 2 9 2 Mrs J. Wood Richard Hannon
Spanish Poet (FR) 2 9 2 Mrs Fitri Hay Ralph Beckett
Stratocracy (IRE) 2 9 2 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon
Stromberg 2 9 2 Teme Valley Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Sunway (FR) 2 9 2 Guy Pariente Hold,T Lines & Qatar Racing David Menuisier
Superposition 2 9 2 Cayton Park Stud Limited Ed Dunlop
The Equator (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Under The Sun 2 9 2 Al Asayl Bloodstock Ltd Hugo Palmer
Warnie (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Nathan Paul Bennett Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
War Rooms (IRE) 2 9 2 Brook Farm Bloodstock Owen Burrows
82 entries
29 Irish-trained
Air Force Indi (USA) 2 9 2 Nick Bradley Racing 47 & Mrs W O'leary K. R. Burke
A Lilac Rolla (IRE) 2 9 2 Mutual Admiration Society Partnership P. Twomey Ireland
Beautiful Diamond 2 9 2 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum K. R. Burke
Born To Rock (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Laurence Holder Jane Chapple-Hyam
Brilliant (IRE) 2 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Cherry Blossom (IRE) 2 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Fariha (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas
Flora of Bermuda (IRE) 2 9 2 Bermuda Racing Ltd Andrew Balding
Go Big Or Go Home (IRE) 2 9 2 Bond Thoroughbred Limited Bryan Smart
Gunzburg (IRE) 2 9 2 Alymer Stud Ltd P. Twomey Ireland
Jabaara (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian
Jasna's Secret (FR) 2 9 2 Mme A.Wilde/F&O Hinderze Racing C & Y Lerner France
Juniper Berries 2 9 2 Norman Court Stud & Jon Mitchell Eve Johnson Houghton
Kairyu (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Michael O'Callaghan M. D. O'Callaghan Ireland
Launch (USA) 2 9 2 AMO Racing Limited/Giselle De Aguiar Adrian Murray Ireland
Lucky Silks (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Martin S. Schwartz P. Twomey Ireland
Macu (IRE) 2 9 2 Cuadra Mediterraneo Mauricio Delcher Sanchez France
Make It Easy (IRE) 2 9 2 SYPS (UK) Ltd Jack Channon
Matrika (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Mayfair (IRE) 2 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Midnight Affair (IRE) 2 9 2 Clipper Logistics Richard Fahey
Miss Mach One (IRE) 2 9 2 The Speed of Sound Syndicate Jack Channon
Pearls And Rubies (USA) 2 9 2 Mrs Richard Henry & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Persian Dreamer (USA) 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Dominic Ffrench Davis
Porta Fortuna (IRE) 2 9 2 B Fowler/Medallion/S Weston/Reeves T'Bs Donnacha Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Pretty Crystal (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Richard Fahey
Purple Lily (IRE) 2 9 2 Zinlo Syndicate P. Twomey Ireland
Queen's Guard 2 9 2 Clipper Logistics Michael Bell
Ramatuelle (USA) 2 9 2 Infinity Nine Horses Christopher Head France
Relief Rally (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede William Haggas
Ringabella (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr S. Molan K. J. Condon Ireland
Sacred Angel (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Nurlan Bizakov Charlie Johnston
She's Quality (IRE) 2 9 2 Quality Time Racing Syndicate Jack W Davison Ireland
Shuangxi (IRE) 2 9 2 Jastar Capital Limited Michael Bell
Soprano (IRE) 2 9 2 Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Da Vinci George Boughey
Star of Mystery 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Storm Miami (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Mark Dobbin G. M. Lyons Ireland
Sweetest (IRE) 2 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Symbology 2 9 2 Isa Salman Al Khalifa Clive Cox
39 entries
16 Irish-trained
3 French-trained
Action Point (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer Archie Watson
Alabama (IRE) 2 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Array (IRE) 2 9 2 Juddmonte Andrew Balding
Battle Cry (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Battle Fleet (FR) 2 9 2 Brant/Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Bibendum 2 9 2 The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation Ltd John & Thady Gosden
Bucanero Fuerte 2 9 2 AMO Racing Limited/Giselle De Aguiar Adrian Murray Ireland
Cajetan 2 9 2 The Betty Channon Syndicate Jack Channon
Carnegie Hall (IRE) 2 9 2 EuroLindy,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
City of Troy (USA) 2 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Edwardian (USA) 2 9 2 D.Smith/Mrs.J.Magnier/M.Tabor/C. Bernick Aidan O'Brien Ireland
El Bodon (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr P. W. Harris Jane Chapple-Hyam
Elite Status 2 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum K. R. Burke
Emperor's Son (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Mark Dobbin & Partner Richard Fahey
Fool's Gold (IRE) 2 9 2 Phil Cunningham Richard Spencer
Givemethebeatboys (IRE) 2 9 2 Bronsan Racing/Mrs Theresa Marnane Mrs J. Harrington Ireland
Golden Trick (IRE) 2 9 2 Bronte Collection 1 Hugo Palmer
Haatem (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Richard Hannon
His Majesty (IRE) 2 9 2 Smith,Magnier,Tabor,Westerberg,Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Jasour 2 9 2 AlMohamediya Racing Clive Cox
Johannes Brahms 2 9 2 Tabor/Smith/Magnier/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
King's Gamble (IRE) 2 9 2 Clipper Logistics Ralph Beckett
Kylian (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Hamed Dalmook Al Maktoum K. R. Burke
Lake Forest 2 9 2 Silver Racing William Haggas
Letsbefrankaboutit (IRE) 2 9 2 Alymer Stud Ltd P. Twomey Ireland
Malc 2 9 2 Middleham Park Racing LXVI Richard Fahey
Manhattan Mirage (IRE) 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Alice Haynes
Military 2 9 2 Westerberg/Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Mountain Bear (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Noche Magica (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Mohammed Ahmad Ali Alsubousi P. Twomey Ireland
River Tiber (IRE) 2 9 2 Tabor/Smith/Magnier/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Rosallion (IRE) 2 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Richard Hannon
Sketch (IRE) 2 9 2 Manton Park Racing Freddie & Martyn Meade
Task Force 2 9 2 Juddmonte Ralph Beckett
The Liffey (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Thunder Blue 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Dominic Ffrench Davis
Unquestionable (FR) 2 9 2 Al Shaqab Racing/Coolmore/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Valiant Force (USA) 2 9 2 AMO Racing/Mrs R.O'Callaghan/G.De Aguiar Adrian Murray Ireland
Vandeek 2 9 2 KHK Racing Simon & Ed Crisford
We Never Stop (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr B. T. McDonald Kevin Ryan
40 entries
18 Irish-trained
Ambiente Amigo 2 9 2 The Gredley Family Michael Bell
Andromeda (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Beautiful Love (IRE) 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Brilliant (IRE) 2 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Carla's Way (IRE) 2 9 2 Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa Simon & Ed Crisford
Caught U Looking (IRE) 2 9 2 Anthony F. O'Callaghan/Sabina Kelly Noel Meade Ireland
Cavriana (IRE) 2 9 2 Alex Miller and Partners Brian Meehan
Classical Song (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs Doreen Tabor Ralph Beckett
Content (IRE) 2 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Dance Sequence 2 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Dollerina (IRE) 2 9 2 Brian Gleeson/J Brady Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Elegant Madame (IRE) 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Dominic Ffrench Davis
Fallen Angel 2 9 2 Clipper Logistics K. R. Burke
Finsceal Luas (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Michael A Ryan J. S. Bolger Ireland
Fleetingly (USA) 2 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Forever Blue 2 9 2 Valmont & The Sunshine Partnership Ralph Beckett
Francophone 2 9 2 Miss K. Rausing Charlie Johnston
Gushing (USA) 2 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Kalispera (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs A. M. O'Brien Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Laura Bay (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Clive Washbourn David Menuisier
Mayfair (IRE) 2 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Monterosa 2 9 2 Helena Springfield Ltd John & Thady Gosden
Nocturnal (IRE) 2 9 2 Ladyswood & Ptnrs James Ferguson
Opera Singer (USA) 2 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Ornellaia 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Dominic Ffrench Davis
Pearls And Rubies (USA) 2 9 2 Mrs Richard Henry & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Persian Dreamer (USA) 2 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Dominic Ffrench Davis
Port Fairy (IRE) 2 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Purple Lily (IRE) 2 9 2 Zinlo Syndicate P. Twomey Ireland
Queen of Thunder (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr Jaber Abdullah K. J. Condon Ireland
Seaward (IRE) 2 9 2 Seaward Syndicate Ralph Beckett
See The Fire 2 9 2 Mr J. C. Smith Andrew Balding
Shin Jidai 2 9 2 Mr Ahmad Bintouq & Partner Roger Varian
Shuwari (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs BV Sangster & Ballylinch Partnership Ollie Sangster
Snellen (IRE) 2 9 2 Mr L. H. LaRoche Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Star Music 2 9 2 Mr Jaber Abdullah Richard Hughes
Whisper A Prayer (IRE) 2 9 2 Mrs A. M. O'Brien Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Winterfair (IRE) 2 9 2 Abdulla Al Khalifa William Haggas
Xiomara (IRE) 2 9 2 Tars Farm Equestrian Stud David Menuisier
Ylang Ylang 2 9 2 Magnier,Tabor,Smith,Brant,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
40 entries
18 Irish-trained
Aablan (IRE) 2 9 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Alabama (IRE) 2 9 3 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Al Waasl (IRE) 2 9 3 Ahmad Al Shaikh James Ferguson
Alyanaabi (IRE) 2 9 3 Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Owen Burrows
Ballymount Boy (IRE) 2 9 3 Keatley Racing Owners Group & D Moore Adrian Keatley
Battle Cry (IRE) 2 9 3 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Battle Fleet (FR) 2 9 3 Brant/Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Beauvatier (FR) 2 9 3 Philippe Allaire/Haras d'Etreham Y. Barberot France
Bucanero Fuerte 2 9 3 AMO Racing Limited/Giselle De Aguiar Adrian Murray Ireland
City of Troy (USA) 2 9 3 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Cogitate (IRE) 2 9 3 Mr H. Frost Charles Hills
Devil's Point (IRE) 2 9 3 Mr Clive Washbourn David Menuisier
Diego Velazquez (IRE) 2 9 3 Smith,Magnier,Tabor,Westerberg,Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Eben Shaddad (USA) 2 9 3 HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled John & Thady Gosden
Edwardian (USA) 2 9 3 D.Smith/Mrs.J.Magnier/M.Tabor/C. Bernick Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Elite Status 2 9 3 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum K. R. Burke
Fool's Gold (IRE) 2 9 3 Phil Cunningham Richard Spencer
Galen 2 9 3 P.Redmond/T.Fitzgerald/A.O'Brien/BFowler Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Gallantly 2 9 3 P Brant/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Gasper de Lemos (IRE) 2 9 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Givemethebeatboys (IRE) 2 9 3 Bronsan Racing/Mrs Theresa Marnane Mrs J. Harrington Ireland
Haatem (IRE) 2 9 3 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Richard Hannon
Henry Adams (IRE) 2 9 3 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Henry Longfellow (IRE) 2 9 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
His Majesty (IRE) 2 9 3 Smith,Magnier,Tabor,Westerberg,Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Iberian (IRE) 2 9 3 Teme Valley & Ballylinch Stud Charles Hills
Indian Run (IRE) 2 9 3 Bronte Collection 1 Eve Johnson Houghton
Inishfallen (IRE) 2 9 3 Manton Thoroughbreds VIII Brian Meehan
Jayarebe (FR) 2 9 3 Mr Iraj Parvizi Brian Meehan
Johannes Brahms 2 9 3 Tabor/Smith/Magnier/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
King's Gamble (IRE) 2 9 3 Clipper Logistics Ralph Beckett
Letsbefrankaboutit (IRE) 2 9 3 Alymer Stud Ltd P. Twomey Ireland
London City (USA) 2 9 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Louis Quatorze (IRE) 2 9 3 Mr Clive Washbourn David Menuisier
Macduff 2 9 3 Juddmonte Ralph Beckett
Miletus (IRE) 2 9 3 Alara Investments Limited Charles Hills
Military 2 9 3 Westerberg/Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Mortlake (IRE) 2 9 3 Quantum Leap Racing XV & Partner I Ralph Beckett
Mountain Bear (IRE) 2 9 3 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Mythology (IRE) 2 9 3 M.Tabor/Mrs Magnier/D.Smith/Teme Valley Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Navy Seal (IRE) 2 9 3 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Old Faithful (FR) 2 9 3 Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Ortelius (USA) 2 9 3 Mr Derrick Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Per Contra (IRE) 2 9 3 Wathnan Racing Ollie Sangster
Portland (IRE) 2 9 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Psalm (IRE) 2 9 3 Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
River Tiber (IRE) 2 9 3 Tabor/Smith/Magnier/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Rosallion (IRE) 2 9 3 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Richard Hannon
Slaneyside (IRE) 2 9 3 Mrs J. S. Bolger J. S. Bolger Ireland
Stromberg 2 9 3 Teme Valley Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Sunway (FR) 2 9 3 Guy Pariente Hold,T Lines & Qatar Racing David Menuisier
The Liffey (IRE) 2 9 3 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Under The Sun 2 9 3 Al Asayl Bloodstock Ltd Hugo Palmer
Unquestionable (FR) 2 9 3 Al Shaqab Racing/Coolmore/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Valiant Force (USA) 2 9 3 AMO Racing/Mrs R.O'Callaghan/G.De Aguiar Adrian Murray Ireland
Vandeek 2 9 3 KHK Racing Simon & Ed Crisford
War Rooms (IRE) 2 9 3 Brook Farm Bloodstock Owen Burrows
57 entries
31 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
