Minella Times and Rachael Blackmore destined to enjoy finest moment together

Almost 32 years ago, on July 2 1989, Eimir and Charles Blackmore of Killenaule County Tipperary were impatiently waiting for their second child to burst into this world.

At that time, just five miles down the road, a young Sadler’s Wells was patiently awaiting the success of his first crop of three-year-old runners at Coolmore (John Magnier maybe not so patiently).

Sadler’s Wells sired a first-crop Classic winner (phew!) and nine days later Eimir and Charles gave birth to a baby girl, named Rachael.

J.K. Rowling could not have imagined the legacies that those two individuals would create. That all these years later Rachael and Sadler’s Wells would be two of the most celebrated names in racing and that the neighbours’ paths would actually cross in the 2021 history-making Aintree Grand National.

So, Minella Times. Fast-forward eight years from Sadler’s Wells’ first crop of three-year-olds. One of his sons, trained by Pascal Bary, significantly placed second to the subsequent Arc winner Peintre Celebre in the French Derby.

It perhaps did not appear all that significant at the time, but that horse was Oscar.

And although running just four times - winning his maiden and also placing second in the Group Two Prix Hocquart - the Derby placing was enough to grant Oscar a chance as a stallion at Grange Stud in County Cork the following year, 1998.

He was joining the likes of soon-to-be heavyweight jumping sires Old Vic, King’s Theatre and Poliglote as Sadler’s Wells sons already standing at stud, most of whom were initially retired as flat sires before developing into potent National Hunt sources.

We are all too aware of the influence Sadler’s Wells has imparted upon the breed as a whole, let alone his complete dominance of the jumping scene where his sons have quite simply reigned supreme across the land.

But looking at the Grand National alone, a pilgrimage in itself, sons and grandsons of Sadler’s Wells have sired seven of the last 13 winners. In fact, Sadler’s Wells features on both sides of the pedigree of back-to-back hero Tiger Roll (in-bred 3x3), and his very first Classic winner Old Vic sired two winners of the race (Comply Or Die and Don’t Push It).