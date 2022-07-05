The Group One Prix Jean Prat over seven furlongs at Deauville on Sunday was under consideration for the Ardad colt but Fahey has decided to stick closer to home.

A winner of the Commonwealth Cup on his last start, Perfect Power will bid to become Fahey’s second July Cup winner after Mayson landed the prize for the Malton handler a decade ago.

He told Sporting Life: “We’ve decided to go to Newmarket for the July Cup.

“The French race was an easier option and I thought about being cowardly but after speaking to the team, Sheikh Rashid and Bruce Raymond, we decided to see if he’s the best sprinter in town.

“He had a breeze this morning and he’s in great nick. I couldn’t have him any better.

“Everything’s gone according to plan after he came out of Ascot extremely well.”

Perfect Power is the 9/4 favourite with Sky Bet for Saturday’s Darley July Cup at Newmarket.