Richard Fahey has decided to run Perfect Power in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday rather than going to France the following day.
The Group One Prix Jean Prat over seven furlongs at Deauville on Sunday was under consideration for the Ardad colt but Fahey has decided to stick closer to home.
A winner of the Commonwealth Cup on his last start, Perfect Power will bid to become Fahey’s second July Cup winner after Mayson landed the prize for the Malton handler a decade ago.
He told Sporting Life: “We’ve decided to go to Newmarket for the July Cup.
“The French race was an easier option and I thought about being cowardly but after speaking to the team, Sheikh Rashid and Bruce Raymond, we decided to see if he’s the best sprinter in town.
“He had a breeze this morning and he’s in great nick. I couldn’t have him any better.
“Everything’s gone according to plan after he came out of Ascot extremely well.”
Perfect Power is the 9/4 favourite with Sky Bet for Saturday’s Darley July Cup at Newmarket.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.