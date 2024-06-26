Perfect Part set for Sky Bet Lowther Stakes

The Mehmas filly caused a huge shock when winning the historic two-year-old event on the Westwood at 125/1. Having seen the form receive a huge boost at Royal Ascot last week, with the runner-up Maw Lam finishing third in the Queen Mary, Ellison is convinced he has a smart prospect on his hands.

“The form has been given a nice boost. She runs next week back at Beverley (Friday) and then she has been entered for the Lowther,” he said. “We thought about Ascot, but Keith (Brown, owner) wasn’t that keen to go, so we just thought we’d look for an easier option for her second run. You can only have a hard race at Ascot, so we’ll go back to Beverley and then go to York. It’s just a normal fillies’ novice when she’ll have a penalty.”

While Ellison felt Perfect Part would run well on her debut, he admits he did not think she’d be streetwise enough to win.

He said: “I must have thought a little bit about her to put her in the race in the first place. I did say to Keith I couldn’t see her winning but she wouldn’t show him up. I did think she was all right and that she’d run well.

“I think she won quite cosy, though. I know the second and third thought they were unlucky, but she had to wait until the last 100 yards before she got a kick in the belly and she was going away at the line. This way, she just gets an extra week as well, you can get carried away going to Ascot and on that firm ground it might not have suited.”