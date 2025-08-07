Per-Anders Graberg on captaining the European team in Saturday’s Shergar Cup

The experienced Swedish champion jockey, who has ridden more than 2,000 winners around the world, has bounced back after suffering an almost career-ending pelvis injury at Bro Park in August last year.

Speaking to Xander Brett on Thursday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he explained: “I feel very blessed to be captain – it's shown that I've done something right since I broke my pelvis and got back to race fitness. That was hard enough at my age!

“It might have been more natural to say ‘I quit’ but when you’ve been doing it for as long as I have you want to go out on your own terms.”

Graberg already has some experience of the Shergar Cup, having ridden in it in 2018 when guiding the Andrew Balding-trained Cleonte to success in the staying handicap.

He recalled: “I was lucky enough to get on a couple of nice horses that day and the whole day was a fantastic day out.

"And actually, for the first time, being able to compete in a team, even if you're not allowed to team up too much with your friends, you can still make a bit of a plan before the races and see how you want the race to develop.

“It's good fun, it's definitely a very special day.

"As soon as golfers go to Ryder Cup it's a different ball game, isn't it? And this day really is racing's Ryder Cup.”