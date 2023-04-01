Andre Fabre has Classic aspirations for Pensee Du Jour after the exciting filly maintained her unbeaten record with a thoroughly impressive display in the Group Three Prix Penelope at Saint-Cloud.

The daughter of Camelot made a big impression when making scoring by four lengths on her racecourse debut on the all-weather at Chantilly in February, and successfully stepped up to Listed class with a seven-length verdict at Saint-Cloud last month. Pensee Du Jour was a hot favourite to complete her hat-trick under Bauyrzhan Murzabayev and was well on top as she passed the post clear of Andrew Balding’s Doncaster maiden winner Sea Of Roses, with Be Happy third for Aidan O’Brien. Fabre considers the French Oaks at Chantilly an “obvious” target for the winner, but could first test her Group One credentials in the Prix Saint-Alary at ParisLongchamp on May 14.