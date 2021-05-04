Pedigree Pointers: Cassie Tully on Poetic Flare

We all love a rags to riches tale. Excellence rising to the top no matter the adversities or blatant lack of opportunity. Those rare gems prove that anything is possible and that we may continue to dream. On the contrary, the reverse situation can be proportionately humbling. Grandiose and triumphant beginnings filled with excitement and expectation which end in disappointment. The sport of racing is complete with countless life lessons and none more celebrated than the rewards of dedication and perseverance. There is a myriad of examples but one of the most pertinent will always be the breeder, owner and trainer of this year’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas winner. Just six months ago Jim Bolger and his breeding accomplishments were the subject of this column after having the weekend of a lifetime when Mac Swiney won the Vertem Futurity Trophy and Gear Up stormed home the Criterium de Saint-Cloud.

Mac Swiney lands the Vertem Futurity

It wasn’t just because he bred two Group 1 winners on the same day either. It was the generations and generations of both pedigree cultivation and training that gave rise to those two horses. And in what is now a familiar standard from Jim Bolger, the master of Coolcullen not only bred and trained Saturday’s 2000 Guineas winner Poetic Flare, but trained two generations on both sides of his pedigree as well. In fact, Bolger has been nurturing this particular female family since 1989 when he trained the Majestic Light filly Saviour to win three races in Ireland and later purchase her off Tom Gentry. Saviour’s breeding career turned out to be more than fruitful for Bolger. She bred seven winners and three Stakes performers including Speirbhean - a daughter of Danehill who won the 1000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown and went on to produce Galileo’s very first Group One winning juvenile, Teofilo. An elder sister of Speirbhean’s, Elida (Royal Academy), did not manage to breed a Black-Type horse. She did however breed three winners and a filly by Rock of Gibraltar named Maria Lee who ran just the once and who Bolger opted to persevere with. It was an endeavour which was immediately gratified as her very first foal turned out to be dual Listed winner Glamorous Approach (New Approach). Maria Lee had five more foals for Jim Bolger before he sold her in foal to Dawn Approach at the Goffs November Breeding Stock sale in 2018, but the last foal that she had for him has now gone on to be his second Guineas winner. Clare Castle Stud purchased Maria Lee for €65,000 that day and she has since had the full brother to Poetic Flare, now a two-year-old called Frazil.

Dawn Approach wins the Guineas