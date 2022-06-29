Westover’s beautiful demolition of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby this past weekend was not only spectacular in the visual sense of the word. His cruise to a seven-length winning margin may have marked the best in fifteen years, but he also marked a 30th homebred Classic winner and second Irish Derby success for Juddmonte, as well as a notable milestone for his sire Frankel.

Displays of sheer superiority in the pink and green silks is something that we have become accustomed to over the years, but each time a new flag-bearer announces themselves, the satisfaction grows and our imaginations flow.

We like things that make sense. And the circa 40 years of cultivation on both sides of Westover’s family most certainly make sense, but that doesn’t always mean it is easy, nor guaranteed to produce success, nor does it dull the magnitude of the accomplishment when it does emerge.

Let’s delve.

Westover’s family and his sire Frankel’s family were acquired by Juddmonte at roughly the same time.

The former began with a mare called Gangster of Love. James Delahooke, who was largely responsible for the setting up of Juddmonte in the early eighties, had bought her third foal Raft as a yearling at the Fasig Tipton sales for Prince Khalid in 1982 and when he went on to win a Group 2 at Deauville and place third in the Champion Stakes at Newmarket, Gangster of Love was soon procured.

Her first foal for Juddmonte went on to breed the multiple Group Two winner Missed Flight, but the next, Sky Love (by Nijinsky) developed the page we are viewing today.

Although twice a winner on the track herself, Sky Love flourished much more in her second career. She produced the Group 2 Prix de Malleret winner Bonash (by Rainbow Quest) who went on to breed two Group winners by Sadler’s Wells and Dansili; and then after visiting Middle Park Stakes winner Lycius in his first year at stud, delivered a filly by the name of Media Nox who won the Group 3 Prix du Bois over five furlongs at Chantilly for Andre Fabre and then the Group 2 Buena Vista Handicap over a mile at Santa Anita for Robert Frankel (whom of course the infamous sire of Westover was named after).

Media Nox hit the board immediately as a broodmare. Her first foal (by Danzig), like so many in those days at Juddmonte, began his days in Europe winning the Group 2 Prix Eugene Adam for Sir Henry Cecil before joining Robert Frankel’s yard in the States and managing a fourth place in a Grade 1 there.

Media Nox visited Storm Cat on her second covering and that mating would yield the first classic winner in this family for Juddmonte - Nebrasca Tornado - who won the both the Prix de Diane and Prix du Moulin de Longchamp under the guidance of Andre Fabre.

Her next produce of note and the most important to this particular tale was her fourth. Media Nox was sent to Prix Jacques le Marois winner Lear Fan in America and produced Mirabilis, dam of the latest Irish Derby winner Westover.