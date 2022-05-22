We’ve seen it all before. Precocious sprinting colt retires and covers low grade mares at a low fee. The early crops are electric and precocious and the fee sky rockets.

With a rise in fee comes a rise in quality of mares. If you’re going to spend €100,000 on a stud fee, you can be certain breeders will ensure the mare is worth the money. More often than not, this poses a problem for sprint sires. The majority of higher quality mares race at a mile or further. Due to the nature of the programme book, opportunities for fillies over sprint trips are limited. When sprint sire’s books become middle-distance heavy, life can become a little bit trickier.

With the increase in quality and stud fee comes a drastic change in expectations. The goal posts move, and in 2022 they moved for No Nay Never who leapt from €25,000 in 2018 to a whopping €100,000 in 2019. Prior to this season, No Nay Never was responsible for just one TDN rising star – so far this season he’s had four. From just 20 juvenile runners so far this year, eight have won, six have placed.

Two stakes winners currently return a 12% stakes winners to runners. Both Group 3 winners Meditate and Blackbeard are unbeaten. To add to the excitement, a decent proportion these precocious and classy juveniles are out of middle distance bred mares. Aforementioned Meditate is out of a mare by Prix de l’Arc winner Dalakhani whilst Blackbeard is out of a mare by Irish Derby runner-up Born To Sea, another sire son of Urban Sea.

At York’s Dante Festival meeting, Queen Olly led home a No Nay Never 1-2 in devastating fashion, three and a half lengths clear of Catch The Paddy who was five lengths clear of his nearest rival. Both given p’s by Timeform and rated 91p and 85p respectively, and both out of Galileo mares. Queen Olly is out of Surprisingly who is a daughter of Lessons In Humility. That makes her a full sister to 12f Group 3 winner and Melbourne Cup runner-up Tiger Moth.

Railway Stakes entrant Little Big Bear is out of the Bering mare Adventure Seeker. Realising €320,000 as a yearling at the Arqana Deauville yearling sale, he represented a smart return on the €100,000 stud fee investment back in 2019. An impressive winner on his second start, he currently tops the Timeform two year old ratings on 106p. Adventure Seeker was best at a mile and a quarter and boasts a Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winning third dam in the shape of All Along.

Across the Atlantic Ocean, Wesley Ward is readying Keeneland debutant victor No Nay Hudson for his annual Royal Ascot raid. His dam Raw Silk’s finest hour came in a mile and one furlong Grade 2 and she is a daughter of the late Malibu Moon who’s progeny were as effective over two turns as they were over sprinting distances.