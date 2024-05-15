Pedigree Pointers: Metropolitan and the rise of Zarak

On Sunday at Longchamp, Metropolitan became the third Group 1 winning colt by Zarak in as many crops of Classic age to race.

Zarak's first Classic winner in his own right, he provided yet another major boost to his sire's burgeoning record, all conceived from a fee of just €12,000. With that value a distant memory, regally bred Zarak now stands for €60,000 at his owner breeder The Aga Khan's Haras de Bonneval. He is the first and only Group 1 winner out of his unbeaten five time Group 1 winning dam Zarkava, and the second son of Dubawi to sire a French 2000 Guineas winner. Makfi was first with Make Believe in the same race in 2015 and given the near misses by Night Of Thunder's Vespertilio in the fillies' equivalent and Isaac Shelby in the 2023 colt's renewal, it is likely only a matter of time until there is a third. With that in mind and an in depth analysis of Metropolitan’s pedigree, it soon becomes very clear this Classic win was no fluke. Out of the Halling mare Alianza, Metropolitan was a €78,000 yearling purchase at Arqana October Yearling Sale in 2022. The success of Zarak's first crop of three year olds will have had a notable influence on his price. Alianza was an 800gns cull from Godolphin having failed to reach the track, and her preceding three foals had not set the world alight. Though it had been a while between (black type earning) drinks in Metropolitan’s family, there is ample class amongst his ancestors that affirms it is not only exciting young sire Zarak who can claim responsibility for his talent. His third dam Warm Mood (Alydar) was knocked down to Barronstown Stud for $2.85m at Keeneland November in 1999 carrying Ballydoyle’s subsequent Listed Doncaster Stakes winner Miguel Cervantes (Danzig). She went some way towards recouping that substantial outlay adding Leopardstown 1000 Guineas Trial winner Royal Tigress (Storm Cat) to her record, but it was her year younger sister who really had an impact, albeit for different connections, commanding a bid of $1.7m at Keeneland September in 2004 from John Ferguson.