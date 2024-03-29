Pedigree Pointers for Dubai World Cup card at Meydan

Pedigree expert Laura Joy looks ahead to the Dubai World Cup action and highlights the key contenders in the main races at Meydan.

1.15pm – Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint Key Contender: Star Of Mystery (Kodiac x Mistrusting by Shamardal) Charlie Appleby’s pocket rocket is the first charge to gain the assistance of Frankie Dettori who is back racing on our screens, though it may be a stretch to call the desert a domestic return. Carrying just 8st 5lbs with her weight and sex allowance means she comes out on top on the ratings as she receives thirteen pounds off 123 rated California Spangle (Starspangledbanner) rated 10 pounds her superior. This filly’s Group 2 Blue Point Sprint success made her the third out of her decorated dam to score at that level at Meydan, following Althiqa (Dark Angel) in the Group 2 Cape Verdi and Mysterious Night (Dark Angel) in the Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort. Both of her illustrious siblings scored at the highest level and if Star Of Mystery strikes gold it will elevate dam Mistrusting to an elite category of broodmare. Preceded by speedy fillies like Campanelle, Tiggy Wiggy and Fairyland, Star Of Mystery will be Kodiac’s fourth Group 1 winning filly over six furlongs and eighth Group 1 winner overall if she scores here. With several seasoned, older sprinters to overcome, she will need the best of her sire and dam to shine through.

Star Of Mystery after her Newmarket win

1.50pm – Group 2 UAE Derby Key Contender: Navy Seal (Dubawi x Athena by Camelot) Patience is a virtue and one many of us lack yet desire. In the breeding of thoroughbreds, it is unavoidable, and it is only now, years after the fact, that bloodstock enthusiasts are finally treated with the tantalising results from Coolmore’s elite mares visiting Godolphin’s elite stallion. Dubawi is not only the king of Darley’s burgeoning roster of sires, but the pioneer of diversity, a fact that is scarcely better illustrated than on Meydan’s international dirt surface. Think Benbatl, Hunter’s Light, North America and Dubai World Cup winners Prince Bishop and Monterosso. Dubawi has in fact sired the winner of this race twice, the first being Mubtaahij who stormed home by eight lengths for Mike de Kock before running a respectable eighth in the first leg of American Pharoah’s Triple Crown at Churchill Downs. Navy Seal has a wide draw to overcome to score a hat trick for his sire in the race, following Rebel’s Romance in 2021. His form has a way to go, but his pedigree suggests that this is far from tilting at windmills. We know Dubawi’s progeny can improve leaps and bounds with time and the records show they perform as well if not better on the international stage. The same can be said for Navy Seal’s beautifully bred dam Athena (Camelot) who enjoyed her best day on her travels in the Grade 1 Belmont Oaks Invitational. Athena is a granddaughter of Urban Sea which means this colt has a blue-blooded pedigree to die for. The draw out in stall 10 is unfortunate given Meydan is such a speed favouring track, but a colt trained by a master who is bred to excel in these conditions might be overlooked in the market as things stand.

2.25pm – Group 1 Golden Shaheen Key Contender: Sibelius (Not This Time x Fiery Pulpit by Pulpit) From the first crop of rags to riches sire Not This Time (Giant’s Causeway), Sibelius has come almost as far as his sire whose fee has increased ten-fold from $15,000 to $150,000 in 2024. Sibelius was led out unsold twice as a yearling for $62,000 and $75,000 respectively much to the fortune of his connections for whom he has earned over $1.7 million in prize money. Not This Time began life at the bottom of the totem pole having made just four starts at two before injury curtailed his promising career. He won a Grade 3 and split Classic Empire and subsequent Grade 1 winner Practical Joke in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita. Though we have had Shamardal in Europe to maintain the ‘Iron Horse’ Giant’s Causeway’s imperious bloodline, for a long time it looked as though North America had missed out. Along came Not This Time and the Giant’s sire line looks secure, of course not with Sibelius who is a gelding. Successful here last year, he has warmed up by winning the same prep race at Tampa Bay Downs and has Ryan Moore back at the helm. His key rival is part of a strong Japanese contingent in the shape of Remake, a son of UAE Derby winner Lani. Remake acclimatised with a cosy success in the Group 3 Riyadh Dirt Sprint and is bred to enjoy Meydan’s track and trip.

3.10pm – Group 1 Dubai Turf Key Contender: Facteur Cheval (Ribchester x Jawlaat by Shamardal) No it’s not déjà vu, Lord North (Dubawi) and Frankie Dettori are indeed teaming up in a bid to win the race for a record breaking fourth time. In 2022 the record might show they were forced to share the spoils with Japanese trained Panthalassa in a dead heat, but take nothing away from the Gosden’s charge, he is the epitome of why we love his sire Dubawi so much. Longevity, progression and durability with more than just a touch of class are traits synonymous with Lord North’s sire and we’ll take nothing away from the eight year old if a younger set of hooves prove too much for his historic attempt. Step in Facteur Cheval who may still be waiting for a Group 1 win but could hardly be more consistent and against the best of the best. His form figures in 2023 read 323232 and that includes filling the second spot behind inimitable three year old Paddington (Siyouni) and Big Rock (Rock Of Gibraltar) last year. He is by some way his sire’s leading light and taking nothing away from Ribchester, his dam’s deep pedigree must be a contributing factor. Jawlaat is a daughter of sensational damsire Shamardal and Listed placed Riqa (Dubawi). Riqa’s third dam Allez Les Trois is the dam of French Derby winner Anabaa Blue and a half-sister to Urban Sea, dam of Galileo, Sea The Stars et al. On pedigree and performance, it really should only be a matter of time before Facteur Cheval goes one better and secures that elusive Group 1 success. In any case, his double figure odds represent immense value for a horse so consistent when lining up in fields as deep if not deeper than this.

4.00pm – Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic Key Contender: Liberty Island (Duramente x Yankee Rose by All American) The highly anticipated return of Ireland’s transcendent middle distance turf star Auguste Rodin (Deep Impact) has arrived sooner than European racing fans could have dreamt. The same can undoubtedly be said for Japanese star Liberty Island (Duramente) who might be best known on these shores as the filly who chased home Equinox (Kitasan Black) on his swansong, but she is so much more than that. The Japanese Fillies’ Triple Crown winner was pivotal in securing a posthumous Champion Sire title in 2023 for her former Champion First Crop sire Duramente (King Kamehameha) who sadly died eight months after earning his first accolade. Liberty Island is bred to be very, very good. Her privately sourced dam Yankee Rose was Champion Two Year Old and Three Year Old filly in Australia in her racing days, secured with a pair of Group 1 wins and a runner up finish in their imperative Group 1 for juveniles when second to Capitalist in the Golden Slipper. Coming a long way from her humble beginnings as a $10,000 yearling, a talented racemare like Yankee Rose is archetypal of the broodmare the Japanese actively seek, and Liberty Island is the jewel in the crown for their unwavering efforts.