Cassie Tully's pedigree pointers: Weatherbys Champion Bumper 2021 Cheltenham Festival

Cassie Tully goes through the Weatherbys Champion Bumper field from a bloodstock perspective ahead of the sport's future stars clashing on Wednesday.

This time two years ago, an unbeaten five-year-old by Muhtathir was favourite for the Champion Bumper. He came in with four wins under his belt the most recent of which was the Goffs Future Stars Bumper at Dublin Racing Festival. Two years on, Envoi Allen is still unbeaten with five Grade One wins to his name and is odds on for Thursday’s Marsh Novice Chase. To say this year’s Bumper is exciting would be a categorical understatement as not only do we have Kilcruit who won that same Grade Two Bumper at Leopardstown as Envoi Allen in a much more visually impressive manner, but also the unbeaten Sir Gerhard, not to mention all the rest of bubbling, untapped potential. Thirteen of the last twenty winners have been Irish-bred, four have been British and three have hailed from France. Seven of the last twenty have been trained by Willie Mullins and Cheveley Park Stud have owned the last two winners are operating at a 100% strike rate in the race.

KILCRUIT (IRE) - Willie Mullins Emphatically impressive when winning the Grade Two Future Stars Bumper at Leopardstown six weeks ago, the same race that Envoi Allen won on route to success here. Second on debut for Tony Mullins last March, Kilcruit has now won both his starts for brother Willie Mullins by over twenty lengths. SIRE: Stowaway - The Voltigeur Stakes winner for Godolphin who went on to become a solid source of jumping talent before his passing in 2015. His top performers include the likes of four-time Grade One winner Champagne Fever who won both this race and the Punchestown Champion Bumper in 2012; last year’s Racing Post Arkle Novice Chase winner Put The Kettle On, treble Grade One winner and Wednesday’s Brown Advisory Novice Chase favourite Monkfish, as well as The World’s End, Outlander, Champagne Classic and so on. There are certainly no doubts on sire-power here. FEMALE FAMILY: This female family is also a Mullins family as Kilcruit’s dam, Not Broke Yet, was bred by Maureen Mullins and trained by her son Tom. She won a maiden hurdle at Punchestown and placed third in a Listed Hurdle event at the same track back in 2008. Kilcruit is the first black-type winner in three generations and stems from the extended family of dual Grade One winning Chaser, Scotsirish.

SIR GERHARD (IRE) – Willie Mullins Unbeaten in three starts for Gordon Elliott including a Listed Bumper at Navan in December and this is his first start for Willie Mullins. Bidding to give his owners Cheveley Park Stud an unparalleled three straight victories in the race and keep their 100% record intact. SIRE: Jeremy – A classy performer from six furlongs to a mile in his day, was a son of Danehill Dancer and close relation to Japanese sire-sensation Deep Impact, and obviously began his stud career as a flat stallion before siring Our Conor to win the Triumph Hurdle and transferring to National Hunt duties. He prematurely died after just two seasons at Garryrichard stud but from those two crops has been represented by the second-place finisher in this race last year and subsequent dual Grade One winner, Appreciate It, as well as Mister Fisher who runs in Thursday’s Ryanair Chase and dual Grade One novice hurdle winner Reserve Tank. Sons of Danehill have sired two past winners of the Champion Bumper – Ferny Hollow and Silver Concorde. FEMALE FAMILY: Sir Gerhard is the first foal out of Authorized mare Faanan Aldaar who won a maiden hurdle in Roscommon and also placed fourth in a Grade Three Juvenile Hurdle. She is a half-sister to stakes winner Prince Of All. Their dam was a seven-furlong Group Three winner and is a sister to Royal Ascot St James’s Palace Stakes winner Zafeen.

THREE STRIPE LIFE (IRE) – Denise Foster Winner of his only start, a Navan Bumper in January, by nine lengths. SIRE: Leading Light – Top stayer who won both the St Leger and Ascot Gold Cup. Three Stripe Life is the flagbearer of Leading Light’s first crop of foals who have turned five this year. He is a son of Montjeu and Sadler’s Wells line horses to have success in the Champion Bumper include Ballyandy, Moon Racer and Cue Card. FEMALE FAMILY: Hirayna, the dam of Three Stripe Life, won a bumper on debut at Perth by seven lengths but never won again in ten starts. She has bred three other winners and her daughter Ballyshannon Rose placed third in a Grade Three mares novice hurdle on Sunday. Hirayna’s half-brother won 17 races including six Listed events over Hurdles in the USA and their grandam, Three Stripe Life’s third dam, Highest Hopes won the Group One Prix Vermeille over 12 furlongs in France.

RAMILLIES (IRE) - Willie Mullins Winner of his point-to-point by five lengths, Ramillies placed fourth in a bumper at Leopardstown in 2019 and was not seen again until exactly one year later on the same track winning by ten lengths. He then since finished 27 lengths fifth behind Kilcruit at the Dublin Racing Festival. SIRE: Shantou - A top-class racehorse for John Gosden and Sheikh Mohammed winning the St Leger, Princess of Wales’s Stakes and two Group One’s in Italy. He retired just last year at the age of 27 but has been a stalwart in the Irish stallion ranks at Burgage Stud for many years. Some of his best performers include Airlie Beach, The Storyteller and Death Duty and he sired the winner of this race in 2013, Briar Hill. FEMALE FAMILY: Out of the Grade Three mares Novice Hurdle-placed Mrs Wallensky, Ramillies is a half-brother to the dam of Listed hurdle placed Mrs Milner. Mrs Wallensky’s sister has then produced two Grade Two Chasers Penny Jane and Minella Foru.

ELLE EST BELLE (GB) – Dan Skelton One of two mares in the field and unbeaten in two starts including a Listed mares’ bumper at Cheltenham in December in which she dead-heated. Mares have won two of the last four runnings - Relegate and Fayonagh. SIRE: Fame and Glory - four-time Group One winner including the Irish Derby and the Ascot Gold Cup who died prematurely in 2017 after covering just four crops. He is now lamented as the sire of Grade One winners Commander of Fleet, Ballyadam and Gardons Le Sourire. FEMALE FAMILY: Elle Est Belle is from a very respectable National Hunt family. She is a sister to Rock on Rocco who won a Novice Hurdle last year and their grandam Queen of Spades won the November Chase at Cheltenham. Queen of Spades also bred Carlitos who placed third in a Grade Two hurdle at Ascot and it is the family of Grade One winning Hurdler Pettifour and top chaser Ms Parfois.

GRANGEE (FR) – Willie Mullins The second of the two mares in the line-up. Grangee won her bumper on debut at Galway by over six lengths, placed third in a Listed bumper at Market Rasen in January and subsequently won the Grade Two mares’ bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival by a neck. SIRE: Great Pretender – Began his race career on the flat in France winning a Listed race over 11 furlongs and then placing fourth in the French Derby when it was still over a distance of 12 furlongs. He then ventured over Hurdles for two races, both at Auteuil over two-miles-two, winning both including one at Listed level. Great Pretender now commands a fee of €8,000 in France due to the exploits of some high-profile progeny such as Benie Des Dieux, Ptit Zig and Mr Mole. Great Pretender is also by King’s Theatre who sired the winner of this race in 2010, Cue Card. FEMALE FAMILY: Grangee is now the fourth black-type performer out of her winning dam Quelle Mome. She is a full-sister to German Listed Chase winner Box Office, along with French Toast who placed third in a Grade Three bumper in France, and Cote Mer who won nine races and placed in a Listed Chase in Germany. They all stem from the family of French Listed Hurdlers Baxter and Vinga under the fourth dam.

I LIKE TO MOVE IT (GB) – Nigel Twiston-Davies Winner of his first two starts by a combined 18 lengths but second when stepping up in class in the Listed bumper at Newbury three weeks ago. The only four-year-old to win this race in the last 24 years was Cue Card. SIRE: Trans Island – A Group Two winning miler who, in the National Hunt scene, has sired Inish Island who placed in both the Albert Bartlett and the Grade One Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle at Punchestown; and the Grade Two winning Hurdler Kanpai. FEMALE FAMILY: I Like To Move It’s dam, Nobratinetta, placed fourth in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham and has bred three winners. The first Stakes winner comes in the form of fourth dam Nicholas Grey who also placed second in the Italian Oaks and bred Terimon who won the Juddmonte International at York.

CHEMICAL ENERGY (IRE) – Denise Foster Very impressive on his first two starts last year winning bumpers at Roscommon and Down Royal by 10 and 8 lengths respectively, but finished 21 lengths fourth behind Kilcruit at the Dublin Racing Festival. SIRE: Well Chosen – winner of a maiden over 1m5f back in 2002, is by Sadler’s Wells and now the age of 22, still stands for a private fee at Kedrah House Stud. After covering extremely small books, Well Chosen has had just 90 runners on the track, 42 of whom are winners including the likes of Carefully Selected who finished a neck second to Relegate in this race in 2018, Jury Duty and Chosen Mate. Chemical Energy comes from a crop of just 25 foals, five of whom have run to date. Kudos must be given here. Sadler’s Wells line horses to have success in the Champion Bumper include Ballyandy, Moon Racer and Cue Card. FEMALE FAMILY: Chemical Energy is out of the unraced Flemensfirth mare Meadstown Miss, and that recent retiree is also the damsire of top-flight winners Roksana, Next Destination and Identity Thief (and also the sire of two Champion Bumper winners Relegate and Total Enjoyment). Meadstown Miss is the dam of two other winners over jumps, is a sister to the dam of two flat Listed winners in France and it is also the family of Paddy Power Chase winner Rockyaboya.

SUPER SIX (GB) – Nigel Twiston-Davies Unbeaten in two starts including a bumper at Chepstow six weeks ago by eight lengths. The only four-year-old to win this race in the last 24 years was Cue Card. SIRE: Montmartre – Group One Grand Prix de Paris winner in 2008 by Montjeu and stands in France for €6,500. Best known on this side of the water as the sire of Supreme Novice Hurdle winner Labaik and Friday’s Mares’ Chase favourite, Elimay. FEMALE FAMILY: First winner out of his Silver Patriarch dam, Hiho Silver Lining who also placed fourth in a Listed Mares’ bumper at Sandown. She is a half-sister to Listed Newbury bumper winner Secret Ploy and it is the extended family of Irish Oaks winner Olwyn.

WONDERWALL (IRE) – Richard Spencer Winner on debut in November and placed third in a Listed bumper at Ascot in December on his latest start. SIRE: Yeats - Seven-time Group One winner including four consecutive Ascot Gold Cups. Yeats is one of the leading active sires today and has a number of winners at the highest level under his belt including Flooring Porter, Shattered Love, Capivari and Augusta Kate. FEMALE FAMILY: Wonderwall is the second winner out of Sulamani mare Rock Me Gently who is a half-sister to treble Grade One winning Chaser including the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham, Riverside Theatre. They all stem from American Grade One winning mare Miss Toshiba who has developed a huge family of international flat performers in Australia, Hong Kong, USA and so on.

COOL JET (IRE) – Willie Mullins Fourth on debut in a bumper at Leopardstown, Cool Jet followed up a month ago with a five-length win at Thurles. SIRE: Jet Away – A Group Three winner in Australia who is a close relation to champions Champs Elysees, Banks Hill, Intercontinental and Dansili. Has got off to a flying start with his first runners whom also include Brandy Love and the unbeaten Dreams of Home. FEMALE FAMILY: Cool Jet is the first foal out of unraced Presenting mare Cool Trix. Presenting sired the winner of this race in 2009, Dubguib, and Cool Trix is a half-sister to Cousin Vinny who won both the Champion Bumper and Punchestown Champion Bumper on his second and third starts in 2008. It is also the family of Grade One performers Hidebound and Money Trix.

FINE CASTING (IRE) – Ben Pauling Winner of a bumper on third attempt at Newbury in January. SIRE: Shantou - A top-class racehorse for John Gosden and Sheikh Mohammed winning the St Leger, Princess of Wales’s Stakes and two Group One’s in Italy. He retired just last year at the age of 27 but has been a stalwart in the Irish stallion ranks at Burgage Stud for many years. Some of his best performers include Airlie Beach, The Storyteller and Death Duty and he sired the winner of this race in 2013, Briar Hill. FEMALE FAMILY: This horse is actually bred on the exact same cross as 2013 winner Briar Hill, as he too was out of a mare by Bob Back. Fine Casting’s unraced dam has already bred Grade Three Sandown hurdle placed Fortunate George and their grandam is actually a sister to Irish Champion Hurdle winner Fortune and Fame.

SHEARER (IRE) – Paul Nichols Winner of a bumper at Warwick by nine lengths in December on his second start. SIRE: Flemensfirth – Leading National Hunt influence who retired from stud duties at the age of 28 earlier this year; Flemensfirth doesn’t need an introduction but he was a dual Group One winner in France and Italy for Sheikh Mohammed in his day and he has sired two past winners of this race in Relegate and Total Enjoyment along with the likes of treble Grade One winner Tidal Bay, Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Imperial Commander and RSA Chase winner Topofthegame. FEMALE FAMILY: This is a beautiful National Hunt pedigree full of top chasers. Shearer is the first foal out of the unraced Stowaway mare (Stowaway sired 2012 winner Champagne Fever), who is a sister to Grade One winning Chaser Empire of Dirt, Grade Three winner and Thyestes placed Panther Claw and Listed placed chaser Chez Pedro. They are out of Grade Three Hurdle winner Rose of Inchiquin who is a sister to the dam of Monalee.

JACK’S A LEGEND (GB) – Alan Jones Has not yet won a race in three starts and placed fourth in the Listed bumper at Cheltenham in November. SIRE: Midnight Legend – Smart performer on the flat and a Grade Two winner over hurdles, sire of Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Sizing John. FEMALE FAMILY: Only one stakes-placed horse within four generations of the family and it is Listed Chase-placed Highfrith under the fourth dam.