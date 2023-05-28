John Ingles summarises the pedigrees of the 15 fillies left in the Oaks at the six-day stage.

BE HAPPY Camelot – Frequential (Dansili) Proven at the trip from finishing second in the Oaks Trial at Lingfield when more pace would have suited. A 340,000 guinea yearling by Derby winner Camelot, she’s one of three entries out of a Dansili mare. Her dam Frequential was unraced but comes from the famous family of Derby winners Sea The Stars and Galileo. The latter’s sister All Too Beautiful was runner-up in the Oaks and so was that filly’s daughter Wonder of Wonders. BOOGIE WOOGIE Dubawi – Seventh Heaven (Galileo) By Dubawi who’s still to sire an Oaks or Derby winner but out of a high-class mare by Galileo, the damsire of a couple of Oaks winners, including Snowfall two years ago. Seventh Heaven (rated 126) was a well-beaten sixth to stablemate Minding in the Oaks after winning the Oaks Trial at Lingfield but proved her Epsom running all wrong by winning the Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks, beating older stablemate Found at York. BRIGHT DIAMOND El Kabeir – Starlite Sienna (Elusive Pimpernel) Bright Diamond seemed to stay a mile and a half when fifth in the Oaks Trial at Lingfield which turned into a sprint but, as a half-sister to a two-year-old sprint winner, her pedigree isn’t an obvious one for an Oaks contender. Her US dirt sire El Kabeir’s best horse is recent Duke of York Stakes winner Azure Blue, though he did also get last year’s Derby fourth Masekela. Dam Starlite Sienna was just a fair maiden up to around a mile and a quarter. CAERNARFON Cityscape – Royal Ffanci (Royal Applause) Caernarfon was doing her best work late on to finish fourth in the 1000 Guineas, beaten around ten lengths, but looks an unlikely stayer on pedigree. Her sire Cityscape was a high-class miler but has sired only a handful of smart performers, including Caernarfon’s sister Dan’s Dream who won the Fred Darling and was never tried beyond a mile. Their unraced dam Royal Ffanci was by sprinter Royal Applause so very hard to see her getting the trip. DANCE IN THE GRASS Cracksman – Dance The Dream (Sir Percy) Dance In The Grass was a rank outsider in the 1000 Guineas where she came from a long way back to take fifth but has much more of a middle-distance pedigree, by Cracksman, whose wins included the Coronation Cup, out of a mare by Derby winner Sir Percy. She’s the first foal of her useful dam Dance The Dream (rated 109), a useful handicapper over a mile and a half.

ETERNAL HOPE Teofilo – Voice of Truth (Dubawi) Supplemented after winning the Oaks Trial at Lingfield which proved her effectiveness at this trip as would be expected of stamina influence Teofilo. Eternal Hope’s lightly-raced dam Voice of Truth only won a Chelmsford maiden at two over seven furlongs but is a half-sister to numerous winners, notably Godolphin’s very smart mile/mile and a quarter horse Rio de La Plata, a non-stayer in the Derby on his only try at a mile and a half. HEARTACHE TONIGHT Recorder – Salvation (Montjeu) Heartache Tonight is by Acomb Stakes winner Recorder, a son of Galileo who raced only at two, and a half-sister to her stable’s very smart filly Wonderful Tonight, winner of the Prix de Royallieu and Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes. She stayed a mile and three quarters, inheriting her stamina from her dam Salvation, a winner up to 13f in France by stamina influence Montjeu (damsire of 2019 Oaks winner Anapurna) and from the family of Camelot. JACKIE OH Galileo – Jacqueline Quest (Rock of Gibraltar) Jackie Oh bids to fare better than the best of her siblings did in the Derby, Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Line of Duty finishing only ninth at Epsom. He returned to a mile after that, but several other of her siblings have stayed a mile and a half at least, including Dubawi half-brother Secret State, second in last year’s Great Voltigeur. Her quirky dam Jacqueline Quest was denied a classic win when demoted from first in the 1000 Guineas. MAMAN JOON Sea The Stars – Dorcas Lane (Norse Dancer) Maman Joon faces a stiff task as a once-raced maiden but, by Sea The Stars, sire of 2014 Oaks winner Taghrooda, she’s bred to be smart at this trip. Her half-brothers Atty Persse and Candleford both won mile and a half handicaps at Royal Ascot, the latter a smart winner of last year’s Duke of Edinburgh Stakes, while her useful dam Dorcas Lane won the Pretty Polly at Newmarket before finishing third in the Ribblesdale and Lancashire Oaks. RED RIDING HOOD Justify – Ballydoyle (Galileo) Red Riding Hood is a daughter of US triple crown winner Justify and smart filly Ballydoyle (rated 113), winner of the Prix Marcel Boussac and runner-up to stablemate (and future Oaks winner) Minding in the 1000 Guineas. Although by Galileo, Ballydoyle was unproven beyond a mile and her even better sister Misty For Me (dam of July Cup winner U S Navy Flag) was a non-staying fifth in the Oaks after winning the Irish 1000 Guineas. RUNNING LION Roaring Lion – Bella Nouf (Dansili) Running Lion comes from the only crop of her sire Roaring Lion who was third in the Derby on his only try at a mile and a half. Her dam Bella Nouf was a fairly useful handicapper up to a mile and a quarter who has also produced the Sweet Solera Stakes winner Majestic Glory (by Frankel), who might have been expected to stay further, but also the winner up to two miles Cozone by Derby winner Pour Moi.

