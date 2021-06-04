Pedigree guide to runners in the 2021 Cazoo Derby at Epsom

John Ingles analyses the pedigrees of the 12 colts in Saturday's Cazoo Derby at Epsom.

ADAYAR Frankel – Anna Salai (Dubawi) The first of four Frankel colts in the line-up bidding to give their sire his first Derby winner two years after his daughter Anapurna won the Oaks. Dam Anna Salai was a smart miler, winning the Prix de la Grotte and finishing second in the Irish 1000 Guineas, and she’s among ten winners out of the French Group 3 winner Anna Palariva, five of whom achieved Timeform ratings in the 111-115 range. They include Anna Salai’s full brother Anglophile who was a smart stayer on the all-weather for Godolphin. BOLSHOI BALLET Galileo – Alta Anna (Annabaa) Not only the sole Aidan O’Brien runner in the line-up, but also the only representative for Galileo, already sire of a record five Derby winners. Bolshoi Ballet is now the best of several repeat matings between his sire and dam – his four-year-old brother Palm Beach won a maiden hurdle at Kilbeggan last month – but his notable brother is Southern France (Timeform rating 120), now in Australia, who stays well and was placed in the Queen’s Vase and St Leger at three. There are no other Group 1 winners in Bolshoi Ballet’s immediate family, though his unraced dam is a half-sister to the Prix de Diane runner-up Abbatiale.

GEAR UP Teofilo – Gearanai (Toccet) €52,000 yearling bred by Jim Bolger who trained both his sire and dam. Gearanai, by the American Grade 1-winning two-year-old Toccet, showed only modest form at up to a mile without winning but Gear Up is her fifth winning foal and second smart one after Guaranteed who won the Group 3 Eyrefield Stakes at two and was placed at up to a mile and a half. This is an American family, with great grandam Dispute a four-time Grade 1 winner, including in the Kentucky Oaks.

HURRICANE LANE Frankel – Gale Force (Shirocco) 200,000 guinea yearling. Dante winner who’s sure to appreciate the step up in trip as he’s a brother to Frankel’s Storm, a useful winner up to a mile and a half, while the dam’s three wins for James Fanshawe all came at around two miles, including a listed race at Saint-Cloud. Gale Force’s half-sister Seal of Approval won the first running of the Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot. Further back, this is the Aga Khan family which produced the 2016 Derby winner Harzand.

JOHN LEEPER Frankel – Snow Fairy (Intikhab) Very much bred for the race, out of the same connections’ 2010 Oaks winner Snow Fairy who could emulate Ed Dunlop’s other Oaks winner Ouija Board who became dam of Derby winner Australia. Snow Fairy’s other winner to date is the useful mile and a quarter winner Virgin Snow. Last year’s Derby winner Serpentine is out of Remember When who was promoted to second in Snow Fairy’s Oaks.

MAC SWINEY New Approach – Halla Na Saoire (Teofilo) Bids to follow in the footsteps of his sire who won the 2008 Derby for his trainer Jim Bolger and sired a Derby winner of his own, Masar, in 2018. Mac Swiney’s pedigree also features a ‘double dose’ of Derby winner Galileo, responsible for both New Approach and his dam’s sire Teofilo. His dam Halla Na Saoire never ran but she’s a sister to Light Heavy who was third to Camelot in the Irish Derby after winning the Ballysax and the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial, the latter a race which Mac Swiney contested himself last month when fourth to Bolshoi Ballet. MOHAAFETH Frankel – French Dressing (Sea The Stars) 350,000 guinea yearling. Half-brother to French Polish who won a mile and a half handicap at Kempton last season while the dam ran only twice for John Gosden but won both her starts, showing smart form when impressively landing a listed race over a mile and a quarter at York, looking sure to go on to better things and stay further too. This is a good family which also includes the likes of Nassau Stakes winner Sultanina and smart winner up to two miles Dal Harraild. MOJO STAR Sea The Stars – Galley (Zamindar) 220,000 guinea yearling. One of a trio of colts by the 2009 Derby winner who has already sired the 2016 winner Harzand. Dam Galley was a maiden in both France and Ireland (raced only up to a mile) and has had a mixed record as a broodmare, though much her best runner so far is the 2016 Royal Hunt Cup winner Portage (Timeform rating 120) who was by Teofilo. Galley is a half-sister to the dam of Arc winner Rail Link, while another of her half-sisters produced Linda’s Lad who was only ninth when a leading contender for the 2006 Derby after winning the Lingfield Derby Trial. ONE RULER Dubawi – Fintry (Shamardal) Yet to race beyond a mile, and while he shapes as though further will suit, he’s the one with the most to prove stamina-wise judged on pedigree. Dubawi has had good winners at a mile and a half but usually with the help of more stoutly-bred mares. Fintry, however, was a smart miler (Timeform rating 119) for Andre Fabre, winning three group races, including the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown, while grandam Campsie Fells was a smart French filly too but best at short of a mile and a quarter.

SOUTHERN LIGHTS Sea The Stars – Ownwan (Kingmambo) €550,000 guinea yearling. Lots to find on form but certainly has an interesting Derby pedigree as his useful grandam Helena Molony was a sister to the 2002 winner High Chaparral. Kingmambo mares have also done well in the Derby, producing both Camelot and Ruler of The World. The dam Ownwan was a €600,000 yearling but raced just once for Godolphin when tailed off in a maiden at Sandown and then selling for just €10,000. THIRD REALM Sea The Stars – Reem Three (Mark of Esteem) His win in the Lingfield Derby Trial made him the latest offspring of his dam to achieve a Timeform rating of at least 110. That makes Third Realm the sixth to do so, with the pick of the rest being seven-furlong/mile winner Ostilio (122) and six-/seven-furlong performer Cape Byron (120), both that pair Royal Ascot handicap winners in the Britannia and Wokingham respectively. However, Third Realm’s other siblings include the smart winners up to a mile and a half Ajman Princess and Naqshabban, while Reem Three herself was useful at around a mile and a quarter.

