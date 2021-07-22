Horse Racing Pedigree Focus: Dubawi Legend

Each week Timeform’s John Ingles looks at the pedigree of a winning newcomer which has the potential to earn some Black Type.

After Native Trail in the Superlative Stakes earlier this month, Point Lonsdale became the second Pedigree Focus horse to win a Group race when successful in last week’s Group 3 Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown. Few horses achieve the feat of recording a three-figure Timeform rating on their debut but that’s what DUBAWI LEGEND (Timeform rating 100p) managed for Hugo Palmer on his debut in a novice at Doncaster last week. A slow early pace resulted in a modest timefigure for the seven-furlong contest, but in the circumstances that only made Dubawi Legend’s five-length victory all the more impressive. Plenty was clearly expected of the Dubawi colt, who holds a National Stakes entry, as he was sent off the 11/8 favourite in a field of 12 in which the first three were all making their debuts. Racing in touch under James Doyle, Dubawi Legend made headway on the bridle before quickening to lead over a furlong out and was soon clear with the George Boughey-trained Brasil Power chasing him home.

