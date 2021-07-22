Horse Racing Pedigree Focus: Dubawi Legend

Each week Timeform’s John Ingles looks at the pedigree of a winning newcomer which has the potential to earn some Black Type.
After Native Trail in the Superlative Stakes earlier this month, Point Lonsdale became the second Pedigree Focus horse to win a Group race when successful in last week’s Group 3 Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown.
Few horses achieve the feat of recording a three-figure Timeform rating on their debut but that’s what DUBAWI LEGEND (Timeform rating 100p) managed for Hugo Palmer on his debut in a novice at Doncaster last week. A slow early pace resulted in a modest timefigure for the seven-furlong contest, but in the circumstances that only made Dubawi Legend’s five-length victory all the more impressive.
Plenty was clearly expected of the Dubawi colt, who holds a National Stakes entry, as he was sent off the 11/8 favourite in a field of 12 in which the first three were all making their debuts. Racing in touch under James Doyle, Dubawi Legend made headway on the bridle before quickening to lead over a furlong out and was soon clear with the George Boughey-trained Brasil Power chasing him home.
Dubawi Legend, who races in the colours of Dr Ali Ridha, comes from a family which his yard knows well. He’s the fourth foal of the useful Godolphin filly Lovely Pass (Timeform rating 104) who won twice herself at two, a maiden at Lingfield over six furlongs and a minor event at Ascot over a mile. She also did well in Dubai early the following season, winning the UAE 1000 Guineas and finishing second in the UAE Oaks.
All three previous foals out of Lovely Pass have won for Dr Ridha and Palmer, notably useful four-year-old Golden Pass (by Golden Horn) who won her fourth and most important race when successful in the Listed Aphrodite Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket over a mile and a half just five days before Dubawi Legend made his debut. Three-year-old Ahlawi (by Shamardal) has also been in action this year after winning a six-furlong novice at Chelmsford late last season.
Lovely Pass was one of four siblings who all had Timeform ratings in the 102-106 range, including Spirit Raiser whose five wins at a mile included a Listed race at Pontefract. Their smart dam Macadamia (115) won the same race at Pontefract (Pipalong Stakes) and gained her biggest win in the Falmouth Stakes when it was still a Group 2 contest.
Dubawi Legend is an exciting prospect and could get his black type opportunity as early as his next start in the Acomb Stakes at York.