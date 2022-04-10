Ulysees has an exciting prospect on his hands in the shape of Piz Badile. Laura Joy takes a look at the Ballysax winner.

By Derby winner Galileo and out of Oaks heroine Light Shift, young sire Ulysses was forgiven for entering his second season of runners without a Stakes winner on the board. Stallion masters Cheveley Park Stud will have been amongst the most delighted to see the Niarchos Family homebred Piz Badile taking the first opportunity in Ireland to get Ulysses off the mark in the Group 3 Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown last Saturday. Battling up the Leopardstown straight in determined fashion, Piz Badile stuck his nose out when it mattered to overcome Buckaroo’s late challenge. It was a finish reminiscent of Piz Badile’s grandsire Galileo’s titanic effort against Fantastic Light up the Leopardstown straight, and a nostalgic reminder of the tenacious grit we have become so accustomed to from descendants of the late great perennial Champion Galileo.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Piz Badile was one of Ulysses’ more precocious juveniles, winning an 8f maiden at Killarney in July of his juvenile season. Not seen again until October, he did well to overcome interference in the Group 3 Eyrefield Stakes and finish half a length second to Duke de Sessa. Comfortably accounting for that rival in Saturday’s win, he appears to have trained on from two to three years, something supporters of Ulysses will be hoping to see across the board. With 17 individual two year old winners from just 40 runners in his two year old crop of 87 foals, there is potentially a lot more to come. Fellow juvenile black type earner Gwan So was shrewdly bred on the ever-fruitful Galileo – Pivotal cross with granddam Regal Rose by Danehill for good measure. He has since changed hands and is now racing for Australian connections there. As the only black type placed son of Ulysses remaining in GB or Ireland, the baton was passed to Piz Badile to step up in class and he duly obliged. However, with many of Ulysses’ winners scoring in maiden company and given the winter to strengthen up, there is ample scope for one if not many to join him. One such colt could be John Gosden’s Mighty Ulysses who runs in the colours of Saeed Suhail. A winner at Yarmouth on his only start at two, this colt holds an entry in the Group 2 Dante Stakes and is priced at around 40/1 for the Derby. Whispers from Clarehaven are strong on his talent, and that’s a stable who know a thing or two about good horses. We would be here all day if we looked at all his winner’s profiles, but the suspicion is Piz Badile has started Ulysses season in the style in which he intends to carry on.