Pedigree analysis of Craven Stakes winner Haatem

Pedigree expert Laura Joy traces the lineage of Haatem, who appeared to thrust himself in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas picture with a clear-cut win in the Craven.

Prior to Britain's first key Classic trial for the colts, the market seemed sure about only one thing - the result of the race was going to do very little in clearing up the muddy waters surrounding who, if any, stands a chance at conquering the seemingly unconquerable City Of Troy. Though it may be an overzealous reaction and in a sport where recency bias is all too prevalent, I loath to do it, the manner in which Haatem demolished the Craven field cannot be dismissed. Not the 15 cumulative lengths he has to find with City Of Troy, nor the fact that he never troubled the judge in three efforts since he stormed to an impressive Vintage Stakes success becoming his sire's first and as yet only Group winner, can deter from this scintillating performance - and here is why... At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the bloodstock industry is all too quick to write off new sires. Haatem's Classic-winning sire Phoenix Of Spain enjoyed his finest hour in the Irish 2000 Guineas and is by Lope de Vega, a sire who is known for his backend juveniles who progress markedly at three. Phoenix Of Spain’s yearling average dropped after his first crop of juveniles hit the track, as did his foals. Credit to the market where it is due, selling the offspring of Phoenix Of Spain was far from hopeless but it certainly wasn’t high-yielding. A deceptively high top colt foal brought €90,000, but the picture wasn’t so pretty for the fillies with the highest selling for a meagre €8,000. Of 14 foals offered, just six recouped the €12,000 stud fee. Those buyers are looking shrewd now. All too often the market ignores the facts.

From his first juveniles, Phoenix of Spain enjoyed 20 winners from 51 runners and 90 foals of racing age. That gives him a healthy 22% strike rate with his two year old winners to foals. He might not have managed to topple Too Darn Hot in the Champagne Stakes on the track, but the pair are on par with Too Darn Hot operating at 22.5% with his first juveniles. Going by their race records, it was Phoenix of Spain who landed the next blow in the, you guessed it, Irish 2000 Guineas. Having already added a second black type horse to record in 2024 with narrow G3 Park Express Stakes runner up Alpheratz, with the help of Haatem it would appear as though Phoenix Of Spain might be rising from the unforgiving commercial bloodstock market’s ashes. Far be it for me to suggest Phoenix of Spain will trouble Too Darn Hot in the second crop sire table, however his present fee of €10,000 might look very reasonable indeed if he fulfills the natural progression expected. In any case, maintaining his smart strike rate with juveniles will secure his place in the domestic stallion ranks regardless. On the distaff side, Haatem is the fifth foal and third winner out of the Cape Cross mare Hard Walnut. Hard Walnut had enough ability to win a six furlong maiden by four and a half lengths, though it is not unkind or unjust to suggest that Phoenix of Spain has injected some class into the page. Hard Walnut’s most illustrious half-sibling earned his Group black type in Eastern Europe, and her other was Listed placed on his best day. The second dam doesn’t do much better, with Listed the highest level achieved. Go all the way back to Haatem’s fifth dam and you’ll find the 1986 Middle Park winner Mister Majestic (Tumble Wind). Immediate class is in short supply, but opportunities have been limited. The first three stallions Hard Walnut visited are no longer standing on these shores and the fourth (Twilight Son) has had his fee gradually decreased from an opening career high of £10,000.