Laura Joy looks at the pedigree of Nashwa, a filly who is doing exactly what her pedigree suggested she would, starring at ten furlongs.

Much is discussed about Frankel’s stamina influence, if his progeny stay well and what really is their optimum trip? From Oaks winner Anapurna to Irish 1000 Guineas heroine Homeless Songs, his progeny consistently display their versatility over every distance in top flight races around the world. Nashwa is out of a mare by Pivotal. It is well versed that Pivotal can get sprinters as fast as himself as well as horses in the calibre of Sariska who won the Oaks. Her dam Princess Loulou fits the mould; she was at her best over a mile and a quarter and inherited the preference for soft ground so often associated with Pivotal’s progeny. But look a little deeper, and it’s no surprise Nashwa’s stamina reserves fell short on Oaks day. That’s not to say she didn’t stay, just that she was outstayed and her pedigree tells us why. Her third dam Sweeping was Listed placed over an extended mile at Epsom and Newmarket, but it's through her offspring where the speed really shines through.

Sweeping’s best son to race was stakes winning sprinter Watching (Indian Ridge) who was as hardy as he was quick, placing 24 times in all. Her daughter Desert Lynx (Green Desert) lacked class but was tough and sound, winning twice over sprint trips from 26 starts. A mating between Desert Lynx and Zafonic produced 5f winner Nufoos who enjoyed her finest day in the 7f Listed Eternal Stakes. More speed. Nufoos trumped them all in producing G1 Middle Park winner Awzaan (Alhaarth) and Sweet Solera winner Muraaqaba (Dubawi), until Nashwa arrived. Further back in her pedigree is 5f Listed Dragon Stakes winner Forevertheoptimist (Verglas), 8f G3 winner Media Mogul (First Trump) and Japanese 7f G2 winner Ball Lightning (Daiwa Major). There is Black Type in every corner of her page, the common theme? None extends beyond ten furlongs. There are exceptions to every rule of course, but for the most part it appears as though Frankel imparts his class and his mares dictate the trip. The aforementioned Anapurna stayed a mile and a half well and is out of a mare by stamina influence Montjeu. Recent Grand Prix de Paris winner Onesto is out of a daughter of Sea The Stars whilst last year’s St Leger and Irish Derby winner Hurricane Lane’s dam is by Shirocco, a German son of renowned stayer Monsun.

Homeless Songs is home and clear in the Irish 1,000 Guineas