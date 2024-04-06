An intriguing contest intended as a 2000 Guineas Trial, though looking at the declarations you might be forgiven for thinking otherwise.

Of the eight declared candidates, just two are by stallions associated with the Classics, with the remainder very much expected to find a mile stretching their stamina. However, this affair is over seven furlongs and both No Nay Never and Dark Angel who are represented today can claim the honour of siring previous winners. The latter’s sole representative My Mate Alfie looks unexposed having run creditably without winning four times since shedding his maiden tag at Down Royal. Whilst the former has three chances lining up from the same stable including Battle Cry appearing the pick based on jockey bookings. He is undoubtedly the most experienced, and boasts solid form having finished just behind stablemate Mountain Bear at Dundalk who subsequently franked the form in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf when second. If Battle Cry takes after his Listed winning dam I’ll Have Another (Dragon Pulse), he should progress from two to three and enjoy this step up in trip given she won over as far as 1m6f. That stamina should help in testing conditions, but it will depend on who has dominated. Seven furlongs might be this colt’s limit if No Nay Never’s typical results are anything to go by. The same can be said on paper for stablemate Samuel Colt (No Nay Never) who is out of a mare by the stamina influence Duke Of Marmalade. Though she is by a middle-distance sire, she is a half-sister to G3 winning sprinter Lesson In Humility (Mujadil) and the Oh So Sharp winner Poet’s Vanity. This colt has shown form on testing ground when romping home over six furlongs at the Curragh on his only start. The evidence suggests that if No Nay Never has his say, his stamina reserves might be running on empty over this trip and on this ground.

The third son of No Nay Never and second choice on jockey bookings is the once raced winner The Liffey who won a rated race over six furlongs on his debut at the expense of today’s rival My Mate Alfie (Dark Angel). His dam Rain Goddess (Galileo) had the misfortune of bumping into Enable in the Irish Oaks so she stayed a mile and a half, but had enough pace to win a Group 3 over 1m1f. A very classy daughter of Galileo, it is not a cross we have seen to great effect yet with 4 stakes winners from 86 foals of racing age. That said, this is just the second crop of expensively bred No Nay Nevers to race in their Classic year, so that could well change as his mare quality goes from a €25,000 fee to €175,000. Kilavullan Stakes winner Atlantic Coast (Kodiac) has no right on pedigree to relish seven furlongs on heavy ground, but did exactly that over this track and trip last October. Kodiac’s progeny wouldn’t be synonymous with progressing from two to three though. Bright Stripes (Starspangledbanner) filled the runner-up position that day and on pedigree has every right to progress ahead of his conqueror. His dam Dutch Rose (Dutch Art) earned black type over a mile on soft ground and improved each season she raced. Chicago Critic (Night Of Thunder) is by a 2000 Guineas winner out of a classy Grade 2 winning mare Criticism (Machiavellian). Retained by his breeder Forenaughts Stud, he warmed up for this affair over a mile at Naas a fortnight ago. Night Of Thunder has demonstrated his diversity with sprinters like ill-fated Highfield Princess (5f) and Pretty Polly winner Thundering Nights (1m2f) two examples of his contrasting yet classy offspring. Chicago Critic has the pedigree to relish these conditions but does he have the class? On known form, he needs to take a big step up. The form and pedigree pick is Jack Davison’s Madrid Handicap winner Take Me To Church (Churchill).