The 36-year-old is one of only two current jockeys to have ridden more than one winner of the world’s greatest chase, triumphing aboard I Am Maximus in 2024 and 2026. The combination also finished second in the 2025 running.

I Am Maximus, owned by JP McManus and trained by Willie Mullins, is once again being targeted at next year's Randox Grand National as he bids to write another chapter in the history books of the iconic race. Victory would see him become only the second ever three-time winner and matching the legendary Red Rum's achievement of 1977, exactly 50 years on.

Townend said: “The Randox Grand National is a race that captures the imagination like no other. It is the race that every jockey dreams of winning, so to have experienced that twice is a huge privilege, particularly with the same special horse. I am hugely excited to be working alongside Aintree Racecourse throughout the season as we build towards April and I am already looking forward to next year’s race. It will be a day like no other if I Am Maximus can enter the history books with a record-equalling third success.”

n total, Townend has ridden in the Randox Grand National 15 times. His first ride came aboard Irish Invader, who finished 11th in 2009. He also went close to glory when third aboard Gaillard Du Mesnil in 2023.

Dickon White, Managing Director of Aintree Racecourse, added: “Paul Townend is undoubtedly one of the best jockeys the sport has ever seen and his achievements in the saddle speak for themselves. As a central part of the story of I Am Maximus, Paul will bring a fascinating perspective as we build towards next year's Festival.

“Preparations for the event are already well underway, with next year also marking the 50th anniversary of Red Rum's historic third success, adding another dimension to the prospect of I Am Maximus potentially matching that extraordinary achievement. We are delighted to be working alongside Paul and are looking forward to the coming months as we move ever closer to the Randox Grand National.”

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