Paul Struthers to return to role as chief executive of the Professional Jockeys Association

“He obviously brings unrivalled experience to the role, but even without his previous time at the PJA, he would have been the strongest candidate given his regulatory knowledge, leadership experience and expertise in membership and stakeholder comms, crisis management and PR.

PJA chair Nick Attenborough said: “As expected, the role attracted a high calibre of candidates but following a thorough and extensive selection process, Paul was the overwhelming choice.

He will replace Dale Gibson, who will revert to the position of racing director after stepping up to take on the top job on an interim basis. Struthers left the PJA almost two years ago, when admitting the responsibilities involved had “taken a significant toll” on his family and personal life. He went on to establish his own sports consultancy firm, Moya Sport, and has retained ties with the PJA on an advisory basis.

“We look forward to welcoming Paul back in the New Year and I am delighted to be working with him, Dale and the team to create an even stronger PJA. I’d also like to thank Dale Gibson and the executive team for their very considerable support over the past year during a challenging time for the PJA.”

Struthers was previously chief executive for almost a decade and is looking forward to getting back on board.

“Obviously, my previous time at the PJA didn’t end how I wanted it to, but as difficult as it was, leaving when I did was undoubtedly the right thing to do at the time, both for myself and for the PJA,” he said.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the challenge of setting up my own consultancy and trying to make Moya Sport a success, but the chance to rejoin the PJA was too good an opportunity to pass up. I am incredibly grateful and honoured to be entrusted with this role for a second time.

“With my prior experience, time to reflect on things I would have done differently and a fresh perspective that my break from the role has allowed, I am excited to be returning to lead the talented and passionate PJA team in representing and supporting the hard working, dedicated men and women of the weighing room.”

His appointment was welcomed by top jockeys from both the Flat and National Hunt spheres.

Ryan Moore said: “I wasn’t involved in the recruitment process but was delighted to hear the news that Paul is coming back, I was very disappointed when he left, and I know the weighing room will be as pleased as me that he’s back where he belongs.”

Champion jumps jockey Brian Hughes added: “This is the best news we’ve had in some time. It’ll be great to have Paul back.”