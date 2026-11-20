The season has got off to a flying start for Paul Nolan. Poet’s Duke’s victory in the maiden hurdle at Limerick on Tuesday took his tally for November to seven, more winners than he has had in a single month since he had seven also in October 2010, and we are not finished with this month yet.

That win, together with Le Moulin Rouge’s victory in the Listed Brown Lad Handicap Hurdle at Naas 10 days ago and Feet Of A Dancer’s win in the Grade 2 Lismullen Hurdle at Navan on Saturday, took his tally for the season so far to 18, and consolidated his position in fifth place in this season’s Irish National Hunt trainers’ championship. A nine-time Grade 1-winning trainer, the Wexford man has lots to look forward to now as we move into the teeth of the season.