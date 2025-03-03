Paul Nolan on Cheltenham Festival hopes Feet Of A Dancer and An Peann Dearg

Paul Nolan is hopeful that Feet Of A Dancer can emulate Mrs Milner in winning the Pertemps Network Handicap Final at the Cheltenham Festival.

Mrs Milner ran out an impressive winner of the 2021 renewal having qualified for the final when fourth at Leopardstown over Christmas and Feet Of A Dancer finished third in this season's renewal on her most recent outing. Nolan drew comparisons between the pair's preparation on Nick Luck Daily, saying: "She's in good form, she's very similar to Mrs Milner in her build up to it. "She is a mare that runs well fresh with bits of breaks between her races; she's in good form and we're hoping that she travels well and everything but so far so good and we're very pleased." Feet Of A Dancer holds an alternative entry in the Coral Cup but Nolan revealed that the Pertemps Final was always the main objective for the six-year-old. "That was the plan as long as she qualified," he said. "I'd say that the softer the ground for her the better. It depends so much on how she travels early on, I wouldn't want to see her getting too much hustle and bustle; she's a slight little thing and she'd need a little luck in running but I'd hope for as much ease in the ground as possible for her."