Paul Nicholls verdict on Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham

Paul Nicholls feels Grey Dawning is an “absolute certainty” in Saturday’s Betfair Cotswold Chase.

Dan Skelton’s charge is putting his Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup credentials on the line against three rivals for a race in which Nicholls himself has a fine record. “I've won the Betfair Cotswold Chase five times and they're all good memories. It was a fantastic race when Neptune Collonges won and of course, he went on to win a Grand National, it's just a good race for those good staying chasers, it's been a great race for me,” the former champion trainer told Betfair. “Sadly, it's not a big field on Saturday, I'm surprised there's only four runners and I'd say that Grey Dawning is an absolute certainty, that's my view. He'll love the ground, he's been kept fresh, he was very impressive in the Betfair Chase, it's a good time away from the Cheltenham Gold Cup and I think he'll be very hard to beat. “For this type of race, you have to have a horse that will stay and be a bit classy, it's just shy of the Cheltenham Gold Cup trip, but you still have to stay.

