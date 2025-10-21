Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Read our Paul Nicholls Stable Tour
Read our Paul Nicholls Stable Tour

Paul Nicholls Stable Tour: 2025/26 National Hunt Season Preview

By Graham Clark
Sporting Life Plus
Tue October 21, 2025 · 3h ago

Paul Nicholls might have achieved just about everything he can in the sport of National Hunt racing, but his desire to succeed at the highest level remains as intense as ever.

Last season was only the second time that the Ditcheat master failed to saddle a century of winners since the 2001/2002 campaign when falling just one short with 99.

However, while his numerical tally was down it was anything but a disastrous campaign for the master of Manor Farm Stables, his team amassing more than £2.5 million in prizemoney, and three horses tasting Grade One success.

And just for good measure he also waltzed away with two of the season's biggest handicaps in the Coral Gold Cup and Paddy Power Gold Cup.

With his three Grade One heroes all returning for another bite of the cherry together with a host of exciting novice chasers and other promising youngsters, the sight of Nicholls demonstrating one of his passionate celebrations after another big-race success is almost a given.

Get ready for another Paul Nicholls celebration
Get ready for another Paul Nicholls celebration
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING