Paul Nicholls Stable Tour: 2025/26 National Hunt Season Preview

Last season was only the second time that the Ditcheat master failed to saddle a century of winners since the 2001/2002 campaign when falling just one short with 99.

However, while his numerical tally was down it was anything but a disastrous campaign for the master of Manor Farm Stables, his team amassing more than £2.5 million in prizemoney, and three horses tasting Grade One success.

And just for good measure he also waltzed away with two of the season's biggest handicaps in the Coral Gold Cup and Paddy Power Gold Cup.

With his three Grade One heroes all returning for another bite of the cherry together with a host of exciting novice chasers and other promising youngsters, the sight of Nicholls demonstrating one of his passionate celebrations after another big-race success is almost a given.