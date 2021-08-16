Irish Hill was the first success on the card, taking the Invest Southwest Juvenile Hurdle by two lengths after the final-fence fall of Lucy Wadham’s Graystone.

The three-year-old started as the evens favourite under Harry Cobden, who was the jockey in the saddle for all three of Nicholls’ triumphs.

“He’s very behind the bridle and very lazy, it’s taken a while to get him jumping as he’d rather stop and pop than carry on,” the trainer told Racing TV.

“He’s obviously a very strong stayer and he keeps plenty to himself, he’s one of those types of horses.

“He just needs to get his jumping sharper and be more fluent, then he’ll be better, he’s a work in progress.”

Brave Kingdom was also the favourite, this time in the Newton King Estate Agents Novices’ Hurdle, and duly obliged by a length and a half after starting at 8/13.

“I do think a flat track will suit him better,” Nicholls said.

“Whatever he does over hurdles will definitely be a bonus. I know it’s a cliche but he’ll be some chaser.

“We’ll keep dodging away, get some experience in and I can’t wait for the day he jumps fences.”