Paul Nicholls reaches £2million prizemoney landmark again

Paul Nicholls received a timely boost ahead of the Randox Grand National Festival after smashing through the £2 million barrier in prize money for the 23rd consecutive season following the victory of Go West at Kempton.
In a campaign the 14-time champion trainer described as a ‘good season, but not a flashy one’ the Ditcheat handler was in a jubilant mood after reaching the landmark figure with his sole runner at the track in the Join Racing TV Now ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle.
Sent off the 8/11 favourite to follow up wins at Taunton and Fakenham the odds-on market leader duly obliged in the two mile five furlong test after routing his two rivals by 25 lengths.
Not only did the win push Nicholls past the financial milestone, but it is also supplied current champion jockey Harry Cobden with his 100th success of the season.
Nicholls said: “It is great to pass two million pounds in prize money again considering we have no real standout stars in the team. Any trainer would be happy to reach that milestone for as long as we have done.
“At the start of the season I never thought I would be champion trainer as I knew Dan (Skelton) would be hard to beat and I’m proud of what he has done.
“We have had some good winners with Il Ridoto winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup, Kandoo Kid winning the Coral Gold Cup, Pic D’Orhy winning the Ascot Chase and of course Caldwell Potter winning at the Cheltenham Festival.
“It has been a good season, not a flashy one, but we have still got plenty of racing to come and it is nice to achieve this before Aintree. We will drive on and hopefully add a bit more to it now that the better ground is here.”
WATCH: RELIVE THE CLOSEST GRAND NATIONAL OF ALL TIME!
The 2012 Grand National was the closest in history and winning jockey Daryl Jacob relives his emotions during this fascinating interview complete with thrilling race footage.
And Nicholls expressed his delight at being able to hand Paul O’Brien his first ride in the Randox Grand National aboard Stay Away Fay.
After being informed by Bryony Frost on Monday that she could no longer take the mount due to commitments in France, where she is the number one rider for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, Nicholls initially appeared to have secured Jonathan Burke for the ride.
However, in a late merry go-round on Monday night it saw Burke switch rides to the Willie Mullins-trained Minella Cocooner, leaving the 2023 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle hero without a jockey.
But the issue was soon resolved with O’Brien, who is the number one jockey to Nicholls’ nephew Harry Derham, stepping in to take the ride.
Nicholls said: “I had spoken to Jonathan yesterday at Wincanton and it was confirmed he would ride Stay Away Fay, but I was later informed he was to ride Minella Cocooner.
“It is a shame it has not worked out, but at the end of the day it is his decision and we have to move on.
“Paul has never ridden for me, but he seems a good lad and I’ve been following his progress riding for Harry (Derham).
"He seems like a good horseman so he should be suited to Stay Away Fay and he will have a sit on him tomorrow morning.”
