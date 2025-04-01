Paul Nicholls reaches £2million prizemoney landmark again

In a campaign the 14-time champion trainer described as a ‘good season, but not a flashy one’ the Ditcheat handler was in a jubilant mood after reaching the landmark figure with his sole runner at the track in the Join Racing TV Now ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Sent off the 8/11 favourite to follow up wins at Taunton and Fakenham the odds-on market leader duly obliged in the two mile five furlong test after routing his two rivals by 25 lengths.

Not only did the win push Nicholls past the financial milestone, but it is also supplied current champion jockey Harry Cobden with his 100th success of the season.

Nicholls said: “It is great to pass two million pounds in prize money again considering we have no real standout stars in the team. Any trainer would be happy to reach that milestone for as long as we have done.

“At the start of the season I never thought I would be champion trainer as I knew Dan (Skelton) would be hard to beat and I’m proud of what he has done.

“We have had some good winners with Il Ridoto winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup, Kandoo Kid winning the Coral Gold Cup, Pic D’Orhy winning the Ascot Chase and of course Caldwell Potter winning at the Cheltenham Festival.

“It has been a good season, not a flashy one, but we have still got plenty of racing to come and it is nice to achieve this before Aintree. We will drive on and hopefully add a bit more to it now that the better ground is here.”