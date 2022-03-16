Paul Nicholls expressed his disappointment with Tuesday night's decision to water Cheltenham ahead of Wednesday's downpour.
The resulting conditions made the ground unsuitable for his big hope Bravemansgame, who was ante-post favourite for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.
Irish challenger Fury Road was also withdrawn from the Grade One race, leaving a field of nine headed by the Venetia Williams-trained L’Homme Presse.
Nicholls said: "When I saw they were watering last night with all the rain that was forecast, I must admit I was worried. If they'd watched Countryfile on Sunday they would have known it was forecast to be a very wet day today. Why water when you have a wet day forecast?
"I don't want to get into any arguments about it because being clerk of the course must be a very hard job but today was always going to be wet.
"Bravemansgame is a lovely horse with a bright future and could end up being a King George winner. He's a speed horse and today's conditions wouldn't have suited him. "
As it turned out, L’Homme Presse completed a five-timer over fences to remain unbeaten under Charlie Deutsch.
Ahoy Senor made the running in the early stages, tracked by L’Homme Presse, who took it up at the seventh of the 19th fences and jumped his rivals into submission.
Though Farouk D’alene threw down a challenge turning in, he came down after jumping the penultimate fence, but it never looked like the winner would be beaten.
To his credit, Ahoy Senor, whose jumping at times was still a little novicey, continued to stay on but in the end was still three and a half lengths adrift, with Gaillard Du Mesnil sticking on for third, a further length and three-quarters back.
