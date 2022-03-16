The resulting conditions made the ground unsuitable for his big hope Bravemansgame, who was ante-post favourite for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

Irish challenger Fury Road was also withdrawn from the Grade One race, leaving a field of nine headed by the Venetia Williams-trained L’Homme Presse.

Nicholls said: "When I saw they were watering last night with all the rain that was forecast, I must admit I was worried. If they'd watched Countryfile on Sunday they would have known it was forecast to be a very wet day today. Why water when you have a wet day forecast?

"I don't want to get into any arguments about it because being clerk of the course must be a very hard job but today was always going to be wet.

"Bravemansgame is a lovely horse with a bright future and could end up being a King George winner. He's a speed horse and today's conditions wouldn't have suited him. "