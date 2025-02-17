Paul Nicholls prepares strong team for Aintree Grand National

Threeunderthrufive is on course for the Randox Grand National at Aintree following a fine run in defeat at Ascot on Saturday.
The ten-year-old was making his second start of the season in the Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase and was only narrowly denied in a thrilling three-way finish which saw Victtorino prevail by a nose.
Despite the frustration in seeing Threeunderthrufive miss out by the narrowest of margins, trainer Paul Nicholls was delighted with a run that has teed up a tilt at the Grand National.
"He loves to be fresh," the Betfair Ambassador told the bookmaker in his Ditcheat Diary.
"He ran a blinder. Twelve stone and he got beat a nose and he was in front before and after the line; it's just the way it unfolded. Victtorino is a smart horse and he finished fourth in the Coral Gold Cup and that race has turned out to be very, very good.
"He will now go straight to Aintree. The only reason we'd not run him is if it came up very testing in which case we could wait and go to Ayr but if the ground is decent he will run in the National.
"He's improving, he jumps well and stays well; he was fourth in a Scottish National and he could run really well."
After a quiet start to the calendar year, Nicholls' horses are turning the corner and he commented 'it's not all doom and gloom like some people like to think', pointing to the stable's victories in Saturday's Betfair Ascot Chase along with the Paddy Power Gold Cup and the Coral Gold Cup.
The latter race at Newbury was won by Kandoo Kid who, according to the ante-post market, is Nicholls' leading contender for Grand National glory and he could have his last racecourse appearance before Aintree at Kempton this weekend.
"The big handicap chase I've confirmed Kandoo Kid and several others in there as well. I could run two or three in that.
"The idea is to give him a run on Saturday, it's six weeks from Aintree; the ground is good and that will do him the world of good towards his prep for the National and we're very, very happy with him."
Nicholls also revealed that his Ascot Chase winner Pic d'Orhy has come out of his race 'very, very well' and will now be trained for Aintree.
