Paul Nicholls prepares strong team for Aintree Grand National

The ten-year-old was making his second start of the season in the Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase and was only narrowly denied in a thrilling three-way finish which saw Victtorino prevail by a nose.

Despite the frustration in seeing Threeunderthrufive miss out by the narrowest of margins, trainer Paul Nicholls was delighted with a run that has teed up a tilt at the Grand National.

"He loves to be fresh," the Betfair Ambassador told the bookmaker in his Ditcheat Diary.

"He ran a blinder. Twelve stone and he got beat a nose and he was in front before and after the line; it's just the way it unfolded. Victtorino is a smart horse and he finished fourth in the Coral Gold Cup and that race has turned out to be very, very good.

"He will now go straight to Aintree. The only reason we'd not run him is if it came up very testing in which case we could wait and go to Ayr but if the ground is decent he will run in the National.

"He's improving, he jumps well and stays well; he was fourth in a Scottish National and he could run really well."