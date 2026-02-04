Paul Nicholls outlines Cheltenham Festival plans

Paul Nicholls is considering a tilt at the Fred Winter at Cheltenham with his promising juvenile Minella Yoga.
Bought for £360,000 after winning an academy race at Fairyhouse in November for John Nallen, he beat Act Of Innocence on his first start for the Ditcheat team at Newbury before finishing third behind Maestro Conti on Trials Day.
The trainer told Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I will enter him in the Fred Winter but he’s a big chasing type rather than a sharp hurdling one and I wouldn’t want to run him on too attritional ground. There are other options as well, I haven’t made a definite plan with him but he’s definitely next year’s horse."
Minella Yoga already has a handicap mark, 129, and Nicholls admits it makes a shot at the Cheltenham race tempting.
“That's what I’m thinking. He ran very well the other day in that race at Cheltenham and was just a little bit green. If he'd been able to stick to the rail on the right-hand side he'd have gone a lot closer," he added.
"He just hung a bit left and was a bit green, he’s still learning really and that (the Fred Winter) might not be a bad race for him."
One horse firmly on track for a Festival handicap is the highly-regarded Regent’s Stroll who will bid to emulate stable companion Caldwell Potter by winning the Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase.
"I’m very happy with him. 145 is ideal and he had a lovely jump around Cheltenham at Christmas and I’d run him a few times quickly as we just wanted to get some experience into him,” the trainer continued.
"He worked this morning, he looks great and we’re looking forward to that race."
Turners favourite No Drama This End also resumed full work on Wednesday morning and his trainer saw nothing at the Dublin Racing Festival to make him consider changing Cheltenham targets.
"Nothing whatsoever, and he’ll run in the Turners. He’s in good shape and did his first piece of work this morning since he ran so we’re just starting to build him up really and I’m very happy with him," he said.
“He’s definitely better on softer ground, without a shadow of doubt. He won the last day at Newbury on good ground which shows he’s quite versatile, but to be at his best I think the more testing the ground and more the test of stamina, the better for him. I’d say the first two days of Cheltenham aren’t going to be any faster than good to soft.
“There are some nice horses who keep on winning, some progressive horses and there’s always plenty to beat, but I’m happy with where he is and with what he’s achieved and I think there’s more to come. We’re looking forward to it."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.