Paul Nicholls outlines Cheltenham Festival plans

Paul Nicholls is considering a tilt at the Fred Winter at Cheltenham with his promising juvenile Minella Yoga.

Bought for £360,000 after winning an academy race at Fairyhouse in November for John Nallen, he beat Act Of Innocence on his first start for the Ditcheat team at Newbury before finishing third behind Maestro Conti on Trials Day. The trainer told Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I will enter him in the Fred Winter but he’s a big chasing type rather than a sharp hurdling one and I wouldn’t want to run him on too attritional ground. There are other options as well, I haven’t made a definite plan with him but he’s definitely next year’s horse."

Minella Yoga already has a handicap mark, 129, and Nicholls admits it makes a shot at the Cheltenham race tempting. “That's what I’m thinking. He ran very well the other day in that race at Cheltenham and was just a little bit green. If he'd been able to stick to the rail on the right-hand side he'd have gone a lot closer," he added. "He just hung a bit left and was a bit green, he’s still learning really and that (the Fred Winter) might not be a bad race for him." One horse firmly on track for a Festival handicap is the highly-regarded Regent’s Stroll who will bid to emulate stable companion Caldwell Potter by winning the Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase. "I’m very happy with him. 145 is ideal and he had a lovely jump around Cheltenham at Christmas and I’d run him a few times quickly as we just wanted to get some experience into him,” the trainer continued. "He worked this morning, he looks great and we’re looking forward to that race."

No Drama This End, ridden by Harry Cobden