For Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls, the Cheltenham Festival 2023, has come at the right time as his yard has been firing recently.

He has had 128 winners so far and scooped £2.5m in prize money - unprecedented for this stage in a seaosn. And with main event, the Cheltenham Festival from 14-17 March, just around the corner the 13-time Champion Trainer wants more winners. In this exclusive podcast preview, Live tonight from 7pm across all Betfair channels, Nicholls gives his season so far eight out of 10 before going on to discuss his Cheltenham chances. First, he discussed the new whip rules that have proved controversial.

The BHA let us down with timing of whip rules "I’m actually disappointed with the way BHA have handled it... talk about shooting the industry in the foot. "There are people in the BHA need to take a real look at themselves. Are they doing the right thing for the Industry? because I think they are letting us down and I think this whole thing is wrong. "We don’t want to appease people who don’t understand the game. We’ve got to stand up for ourselves and say look this is where we are, it’s not a welfare issue. We need a bit of backbone, the BHA need a bit of backbone to stand up for us all the time instead of appeasing to the wrong people. "There’s a lot of us trainers who have kept quite really and are very, very annoyed with the way it’s been handled and that’s not just trainers a lot of owners upset about the whole thing and it will drive people away if they are not careful. "I've been livid all along with the timing of it. "Nothing seem to be simple with the BHA these days which is sad because they’ve got a tough job to do but I think honestly they do need to take a look at themselves and see what they are doing towards the industry and they need to be a little more proactive at getting things right."

Tahmuras and Hermes Allen are good chances On Tahmuras in the opening Supreme Novices Hurdle: "He's a progressive horse and keeps on improving. As long as he jumps well, and can keep a position, he's got a chance." As for Hermes Allen in The Ballymore on Wednesday: "I was always hopeful about him but he had shown me nothing at home. He was slow. But when he went to Stratford, the further he went the better he went... What they do on the track is what he counts. He's got it. He's a staying chaser in the making. Stage Star will be in the mix "The Turners track suits him on the Thursday. I would like to run him in that, so that is the favourite for him to run, over the Brown Advisory (on Tuesday). "You have to look at the opposition and go with the race where you think you have the best chance. You should never be afraid of one horse... I've just got a feeling he needs another summer. I don't think he's the finished article yet... [But] he'll be in the mix."