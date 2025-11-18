Paul Nicholls on the Coral Gold Cup chances of his Inch House at Newbury gallops

The eight-year-old, who finished sixth on his return to action at Cheltenham last month, was one of five horses Nicholls sent up to the event alongside Brave Kingdom, Captain Bellamy, Inthewaterside and Tahmuras.

Nicholls said: “Last season was a write off. He didn’t gallop very well here and he didn’t run very well here, but he had a bad fall on his last run for Jonjo (O’Neill) at Ayr in the spring and he never got over that. I couldn’t train him last season so I left him off.

“He has come back in this season as a totally different animal. He ran very nicely on his debut at Cheltenham and we were thrilled with that as he needed that run badly.

“It was like watching two different horses there, and it was the same here again today from a year ago. Harry (Cobden) was thrilled then so we are in there pitching.

“He has gone well today with lots of enthusiasm and he has an outside chance. He has been prepared for the day and that was just what we needed today, but as we know it is a hard race to win.

“He hasn’t quite got the class of Kandoo Kid, but he has got no weight, and it is a handicap.

"He is tough, and he stays, and he likes going left handed so he has lots of things that he makes me think he has got more than an outside chance.

“He needs a few to come out to get in, but I think he will sneak in close to the bottom of the weights which is no bad thing in a handicap.

"It is nice to have runners in this race, and he is the one for this year, and hopefully all goes well for the next ten days and we get a bit of rain.”