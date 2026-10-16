Paul Nicholls on his recent runners Pourquoi Pas Papa, Tutti Quanti and looking ahead to Quebecois

14-time champion trainer and Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls talks us through his runners at Newton Abbot on Saturday and reflects on the performances from his yard over the last week…

Stick To The Board ran nicely and jumped well. He was keen and a bit fresh. He missed the last, but he will improve enormously for that run. It's only early October; when horses run like that on their debut, you're delighted with them. Bravemansgame got beat on his hurdles debut at the same meeting and then went on to win his next three races.

So yes, I was thrilled with him. He will have learned a lot from that, and the run won't be lost on him. In terms of his next run, it all depends on what rain we get, but I wouldn't want to run him for at least three weeks. I want to get him sharper and fitter.

Treasure Planet has improved a little bit, and it was good to see him win a nice race. But he's a very fit-looking horse, always comes back from the summer off looking like that, so he was ready for the day. I wouldn't say there's huge improvement to come from him, so we'll just try to find another race like that for him, but I was delighted with the win.

We learned a lot about Too Many Acres. That was his first day on a racecourse, and he was just caught a little flat-footed in a race where they went no gallop at all. It was probably a tidy little bumper, and he's on a learning curve, so we'll give him a month or so and we'll find another race for him where he should improve tonnes.

Pourquoi Pas Papa will improve for his chase debut at Ffos Las. For a four-year-old to jump round and finish second on his first run of the season, it was good. It's a long season, as I always say. I think he'll be better on slightly better ground, as we were all a little surprised how soft it was the other day.

Sinnatra's obviously a high-class horse and loves that ground, and Pourquoi Pas Papa wouldn't be in the same league as him at this stage, but he'll win lots of races. You'll find that a lot of my horses will improve for their debut runs or first runs of the season.

Tutti Quanti jumped well, but he ran too free in a race that had a fast time. It was around 10 seconds faster than the handicap over the same distance, which is not surprising, really, given the speed he went.

He was only beaten a length and a half by a horse who was a Challow Hurdle winner (Captain Teague) on testing ground and who was very fit-looking in the paddock and had the right conditions for him. I said to Sam Twiston-Davies before the race that Captain Teague would be no pushover because he looked fit and would get the trip well.

Tutti Quanti probably just got outstayed on the ground the way the race panned out. He had a big lead and just got a little bit tired. So, for a first run over fences, I was thrilled with it, as he'll build massively on that run. Look at last season: he was sixth in the Welsh Champion Hurdle and then improved lots, so for a novice, any novice really, to jump round and finish second, they're only going to improve tonnes.

I think if he hadn't been so enthusiastic and free, then he would probably have won, so what trip we run him over next much depends on the ground. I don't think he wants two and a half miles on very testing ground, so I think we could drop him back to two miles on soft ground, or, if it's better ground, then two and a half miles is fine.

I haven't thought about where we might go next. He had a hard enough race, so we're not going to rush him. He's not the easiest horse to place, as he has to go left-handed because he jumps a little bit left. There's a two-mile beginners' chase at Warwick next month, and there's a race at Cheltenham at the November Meeting, so we'll think about them, but he won't run for at least three weeks.