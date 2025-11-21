Menu icon
Sporting Life
Paul Nicholls talks to ITV after the race

Paul Nicholls on his Ascot and Haydock runners this weekend

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri November 21, 2025 · 9 min ago

Betfair columnist Paul Nicholls talks through his chances at Ascot and Haydock.

Click here for Paul Nicholls' Betfair column

Haydock

13:50 Haydock - Knappers Hill

He's been off for two years since he won the Rising Stars Novices' Chase at Wincanton in 2023. He has done a lot of work. He had an away day at Newbury, but he is bound to be a bit rusty. He will improve for the run. If he finished third on Saturday, I would be delighted, and we could make a plan after that. He is a class horse but two years off is a long time. There is another graduation chase that he is qualified for at Ascot in three weeks, so that's probably where he will head off.

14:25 Haydock - Red Risk

At 10-years-old, he is not getting any younger. He is high enough in the weights after winning at Uttoxeter in March. He has been going very nicely, is good when fresh, but he has it all to do in a tough race.

Ascot

13:30 Ascot - Pic D'orhy

We were thrilled with his run in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby at the start of November. He came out of it well. We were just a bit concerned that he had a hard race, and it has only been three weeks. He loves Ascot, it is a small field, and he looks fresh and well. So, we are happy for him to run in a race he won last year. We will let him take his chance. Having had a run won't do him any harm.

Pic D'Orhy ridden by jockey Harry Cobden
Pic D'Orhy


14:05 Ascot - Largy Poet

If he gets the trip he will run well. I don't think he is the best handicapped horse in training, and he is relatively inexperienced, but he ran well at Fontwell and should have improved for that run. The step up in trip is unknown territory.

15:15 Ascot - Sans Bruit

He comes good in the spring. I still don't think he is the best handicapped horse in England, and I was a bit disappointed with him at Ascot three weeks ago. You have to look at his form and see that he always comes good in the spring.

15:45 Ascot - Absolutely Doyen

He has top weight but right-handed will suit him and so will three miles. We won two fairly average races with him at Stratford and Sedgefield. Now off 12 stone he has it all to do.

Kauto Star winning his fourth Betfair Chase was undoubtedly one of my best days of racing

This Saturday sees the 20th running of the Betfair Chase. It is astonishing that I have won it six times, and I have been watching those performances this week.

Without doubt, my best victory in the Betfair Chase was when Kauto Star won for the fourth time in 2011. He was getting on towards the end of his career. He had run a couple of times in the spring, in the Gold Cup and at Punchestown, and everyone had written him off based on those runs. My neck would have been on the block if he had run badly. We knew we had to get him back and right.

To go and beat the Gold Cup winner Long Run - as Kauto did that day - was unbelievable. It was undoubtedly one of my best days of racing. A brilliant Betfair Chase. It is a great race that has set up our horses for the King George and the Gold Cup.

