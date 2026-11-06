Paul Nicholls on brink of Martin Pipe record as Rubaud wins at Aintree

Paul Nicholls closed to within one of Martin Pipe’s record for the number of UK Jumps winners trained when Rubaud ran his rivals ragged to win the BetMGM Haldon Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Aintree.

Bar one error down the back straight, the 4/1 chance produced an exhibition round of jumping under Sam Twiston-Davies and, after he put five lengths between himself and nearest pursuer JPR One approaching the second-last fence, the race was all but over. Another fluent leap at the final obstacle sealed the deal and he ran on strongly to the line to score by a widening six-and-a-half lengths.

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