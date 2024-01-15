Paul Nicholls looks to future with recent juvenile winners

Paul Nicholls has high hopes for his two recent winning juveniles Kalif Du Berlais and Kabral Du Mathan.

Both had won previously in France which meant the pair had to carry penalties on their British debuts, but they proved a cut above their respective opposition. Kabral Du Mathan won the Chatteris Fen at Huntingdon on Friday, while Kalif Du Berlais lived up to his lofty reputation at Kempton on Saturday. “They both won well and both were carrying penalties in two different types of races,” Nicholls told his Betfair Ditcheat Diary.