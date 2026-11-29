After running out the winner of the JenningsBet Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter in March, the son of Kapgarde backed it up with a respectable fourth the following month on his final start of the campaign in the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr.

And after blowing away the cobwebs with an eye-catching run back over hurdles at Newbury on Friday, the Ditcheat handler believes that will put the eight year old Isaac Des Obeaux spot-on for the £175,000 event on December 28, for which he is a general 10/1 chance.

Nicholls said: “Isaac Des Obeaux will head straight to the Welsh Grand National. The run at Newbury on Friday was totally a prep for that.

“I have him entered in the Becher Chase, but he won’t go there. I only had him entered in that just in case I couldn’t run him elsewhere.

“To me, the Becher was too close to Chepstow, and if he had a hard race there, that would have knackered him for Chepstow.

“If he had jumped the third-last, he probably would have won at Newbury. I would say that is probably his best performance, as he looks better, and he has improved.

“He looked class, and he looked way better than I have seen before. He has just taken forever to get there."

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