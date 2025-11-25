Paul Nicholls: Inch House has 'outside chance' in Coral Gold Cup

The Ditcheat handler landed the Newbury feature with Kandoo Kid 12 months ago and while he stresses his runner this time around is a very different type of horse, he’s still hoping for a bold show.

The eight-year-old won a couple of Newbury handicap chases for previous trainer Jonjo O’Neill in late 2023 but cut little ice in two starts for his new handler last term. However, there was more encouragement from his recent reappearance.

“First of all, he needs two to come out to get in, I think they probably will, and he likes Newbury. He won before there for Jonjo and was never right last year,” Nicholls told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“He had a bad fall on his last run for Jonjo at Ayr and it took all of last year to get over it, he didn’t operate, didn’t do anything in his runs so we left him off. He came back in and had a lovely prep run at Cheltenham where he was sixth having led for a long way.

“He obviously needed that for his confidence and has done very well since but as I’ve said before, he doesn’t have the class of Kandoo Kid but is a good, solid, horse who has the right weight. It’s a competitive handicap and he’s one of a number who has in my view an outside chance.”