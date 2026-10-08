Paul Nicholls Horses to Follow

The 14-time champion trainer and Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls talks us through some of his horses to follow for the campaign, and how Team Ditcheat have got on throughout the summer as they build up to a busy season.

I am chasing 4000 winners and Martin Pipe’s British winners record this season. The summer has been a good one for us. I’ve invested a lot in new facilities at Ditcheat, so we have a new Wexford sand canter, a new schooling facility which has already been useful. I’ve bought lots of nice new young horses and recruited some good new owners, or they’ve recruited me, depending on how you want to look at it. It’s exciting to look forward to a new season. We have just got to be a bit careful with the lack of rain we have had. With the all-weather gallops we’ve got, it’s never a problem cracking on with them, but you don’t want to get horses too ready and then not be able to run them. We’ve already seen Wincanton, Warwick, Kempton, and Exeter meetings called off and there are going to be issues if it doesn’t rain soon for upcoming other meetings. This year we are all going to need to be more patient. At Chepstow this weekend (October 9-11), for example, I will have four runners. Normally, I would have a dozen running there. The chase races at Chepstow were cancelled and may go elsewhere. The lack of rain makes life tricky but at this time of year we are always on a knife-edge, worrying about the ground and hoping for rain. Hopefully we can get the rain that means we can crack on in November, December and January, get plenty of experience and find out what we’ve got.

I think I’m eight short of beating Martin Pipe’s record of GB National Hunt winners and need 48 winners to have 4000 across all codes. Those are great milestones and it would be nice to think we could crack both this season. If so, I will be looking forward to reaching 5000 winners!! In the meantime, we will definitely take the staff out and have a good time celebrating when we get it done. When I started as a trainer, I never thought we’d get near these sorts of numbers. We have been incredibly lucky. It shows what a fantastic place Ditcheat is and that when it works it works very well. A lot of our success is about the players we have in our team and hopefully we are building up a nice team again over the next few years. We have earned over £2m in prize money for the owners over the last 24 seasons and hope to do so again this year. I always like to get 100 winners for the season but that is just a number and really what we want to do is just keep winning and training young horses who might be the future.

Chasers to follow Caldwell Potter It is a shame that he missed last season with an injury, but it won’t be lost on him and a bit of time off the track has not done him any harm. I love winning the Betfair Chase, I’ve won it six times and would love to win it again. I don’t think I’ll have him ready to win the Betfair Chase this season, but I may start him off in it, because he needs to go left-handed, and he should be ready to run. We’ve done a lot with him already and have still got plenty of time. In the spring there are targets and, whether he ends up being a Cheltenham Gold Cup horse or a Ryanair horse, he will tell us by then. Or whether we run him in something like the Cotswold Chase, that again will tell us if he truly is a stayer. I will enter him in Ireland over Christmas, or in February. Three miles at Leopardstown, where he’s won before, would suit him, even though those races are ultra-competitive, because there’s nothing much for him in the UK at the time. I just want to get him back on track as he is a hugely exciting horse.

Caldwell Potter

Regent’s Stroll There is a lot of improvement to come from him. We haven’t seen the best of him, mentally as much as anything, and physically he was always going to take a while. I think he was struggling with his breathing, in fact I know he was, so he had a wind-op in the summer which helped him mentally and he’s a much more relaxed horse this year. He’s grown up. I’ve always thought a good second season novice has a chance in something like the Coral Gold Cup so he might have one run somewhere before, in something like the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase, or he could go straight to the Coral Gold Cup, which we have won four times and twice as a jockey. There is more to come from him. The Grand National is not on the cards for him this year, although maybe one day, and to be a Cheltenham Gold Cup horses he must improve a lot. But you never know.

Regent's Stroll

No Drama This End I always thought he would get three miles, and I probably should’ve run him in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival, but hindsight is a wonderful thing. He’s won a Challow Hurdle, probably not the strongest one but he won it very well. The horses with which I’ve won the Challow have been fantastic chasers like Denman, Bravemansgame, Stage Star etc so I’d like to think No Drama This End might follow down that route and be a better chaser than hurdler. He won’t run until the ground gets soft or easy as he needs plenty of cut.

No Drama This End

Isaac Des Obeaux Is he my potential Grand National horse? He could be. He likes soft ground but whether it is a year to soon for him we will see. We will run him in the Welsh National if there is cut in the ground and there’s a race that the Barber family are sponsoring at Taunton that we would like to go for over three and a half miles. In the spring, we will decide whether to train him for Aintree or go to the Midlands National and the Scottish National again. He will tell us but, whether it is this year that he runs in the Grand National or the year after, he will have an entry. He is a really exciting stayer on soft ground. Pourquoi Pas Papa He goes chasing this season. He’s only a four-year-old so will get a handy bit of allowance at the start of the season. He jumps nicely and will ultimately get two-and-a-half but you need a good two-and-a-half miler to be a good two-mile chaser. He will leave his hurdling form behind him and be a better chasing horse. Tutti Quanti I’d like to think he can be a better chaser than hurdler. As mentioned, that is often the way with a lot of our horses. He needs some experience, we have schooled him a lot already this season and he’s jumping nicely, but he needs to do it on the track, and he will have an entry at Ffos Las on Wednesday. Ultimately, he could be a very nice chaser. In terms of what he wants, let’s see what happens with his first run and then we’ll decide what trip he wants. Nothing is set in stone yet. Quebecois He is a novice for the season which is a bonus. He may start off in the intermediate chase at Newton Abbot on the 17 October and he will have an entry in the Paddy Power Gold Cup. We will also keep an eye on all the novice chases for him. There are lots of options for him and he could be a very exciting horse this season. He doesn’t want the ground too soft.